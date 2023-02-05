The Montana J-Term program has ended. The students have all returned to their homes in Illinois and Wisconsin. By the time this piece runs, I will be home as well, getting ready for the classes I will be teaching spring semester.

Several have said that they would like to hear the student responses to the program. With their permission, I share their responses.

One student observed, “I never imagined what I’d get from this trip aside from simply enjoying the landscape. But the trip was not only educational but transformative.”

The time we spent with the Amish was high impact. A student observed “So many people live in excess and waste nowadays, but the Amish have totally circumvented that ... (They are) unburdened by unnecessary technology, using only what they need for practicality .. .. I understand their lives a bit better now, and I’d say their quality of life easily matches ours, if not completely surpassing it.”

Another student observed, “This trip made me realize that I don’t need the latest iPhone ... . This trip was a huge life changing moment for me.”

Similar sentiments were shared by another student, who stated, “I loved getting to see the Amish community and how truly happy they are living in simplicity. Their community helped me ... think about ways that I can simplify my own way of life.”

The Amish are kind, gentle people who warmly welcomed us to their community, including to their Sunday morning worship service.

Contrary to what is widely assumed, they do not reject all modern technology. There were solar panels on the roof of the house of an Amish farm that we visited. They make careful decisions about what forms of technology are practical without threatening the integrity of their way of life. The farmer and his wife traveled to the Sunday morning worship service in a horse-drawn buggy.

Meeting with members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes was also high impact. Particularly interesting was a two-hour meeting we had with Tom McDonald, who chairs the Confederated Salish Kootenai Council. A few days later, we attended a meeting of the council and had an opportunity to meet all the members of the council.

McDonald talked about the work the tribes are doing to protect the environment on tribal lands and preserve endangered species. After meeting with him, one of the students observed, “I now have a new mindset and appreciation of the environment and the work that goes into preserving and protecting it.”

Another high-impact experience we had was a meeting with Salish Kootenai College President Sandra Boham. She talked about the college’s programs to preserve the tribal languages and other cultural traditions (she prefers the term “perpetuate”) while preparing students for success in the world as it exists today. A day later we met with Dr. Joe McDonald (Tom McDonald’s father), who was the founder of Salish Kootenai College.

Dogsledding was also a highlight of the trip. One student reported, “We were chatting about this class when we found out that (the musher) was currently in college studying religion ... . We had a really memorable discussion about his experiences while barreling through the forest pulled by a small army of hyperactive dogs.”

The students bonded, both with each other and with the world of nature. A student observed, “During my time at Dr. Lee’s cabin, I found peace in the mere conversations and activities in the cabin, isolated from the outside world. Something I hadn’t done before was bake bread the old-fashioned way ... . I felt connected to my classmates and nature outside the cabin as everyone talked, cooked and baked for each other, completely in awe of the snow and wildlife that could be seen just outside the cabin.”

Another student noted, “Though we are already a month into the New Year, I would like to make it a goal to spend more time in nature and enjoy its beauty. I owe this realization to this trip.”

One of her classmates noted, “Connections are such a powerful thing to have and I can safely say that I consider each one of my classmates a friend now.”

Another member of the class noted, “The laughter, joy and unconditional happiness I have gotten while being here is something I will carry with me throughout the rest of my time at Augustana and the rest of my life. I have to go back to Montana because this place truly is my home away from home.”