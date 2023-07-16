Researchers in the life sciences have played key roles in technological developments that have saved countless lives and have enabled individuals with various health problems to experience a quality of life that would not be possible without these technological developments. Examples include the following:

Genetic engineering techniques, most notably recombinant DNA, enable artificially producing ample supplies of insulin that are necessary if those with diabetes are to lead normal and productive lives.

Gene therapy enables children with severe genetically related problems with their immune systems, who prior to the development of this therapy often had to be protected from infections by living in a plastic bubble, to live normal lives outside this bubble, with family and friends, running and playing and doing everything else that healthy children do.

Carefully cleansed and prepared heart valves from pigs can be transplanted to people whose heart valves have lost their effectiveness, restoring these individuals to good health.

In one of the most dramatic stories in the history of medicine, researchers in the private sector, with government support and encouragement, developed effective vaccines for counteracting the deadly virus that causes Covid-19, one of the most devastating pandemics humankind has ever experienced.

It is no overstatement to say that all of us who are alive today are deeply indebted to the scientific community. Many of us would not be here today were it not for the development of effective vaccines and methods of treating deadly diseases.

At the same time, there are some troubling developments in the world of the life sciences. Not everything that can be done should be done. It has recently been reported that scientists in this country and the United Kingdom have successfully created synthetic human embryonic tissue. Might this not be a bridge too far?

Those who are involved in this research claim that they are doing it in order to better understand the factors that cause miscarriages or otherwise prevent human embryos from developing into fully developed human beings.

Perhaps. But might it also be an endeavor driven by the desire to be the first one to do something that no one else has done? As one of my colleagues who teaches in the life sciences observes, Nobel Prizes are not awarded for negative results.

James Briscoe, associate research director at the Francis Crick Institute, observes, “Unlike human embryos arising from in vitro fertilization (IVF) ... there are no clear regulations governing stem cell derived models of human embryos. There is an urgent need for regulations to provide a framework for the creation and use of stem cell derived models of human embryos.”

He is right about that.

It should be noted that the team of scientists from the United States and the United Kingdom state that they have no plans to implant synthetic embryonic cells in the uterus of a woman who wishes to be pregnant.

At present, implantation is not technologically feasible. Efforts to implant synthetic embryonic cells in mice have not been successful. If implantation is to work, more needs to be known about the development of the placenta and other factors related to pregnancy.

However, the fact that implantation is not currently technologically feasible does not mean that it will not be at some point in the future. It is not unreasonable to assume that there will be scientists blinded by ambition, quite possibly offshore in countries with few regulations, who will be hell bent on being the first one to successfully implant synthetic embryonic cells in the uterus of a woman who wishes to be pregnant.

The blind spot of the regulatory approach to preventing abuses is that unless regulations are embodied in international agreements, they stop at the water’s edge or the border with another country. While Briscoe is right in saying that there is “an urgent need for regulations to provide a framework for the creation and use of stem cell derived models of human embryos,” the regulatory approach is at best an imperfect solution to the problem. The best that can be said for the regulatory approach is that it is better than nothing at all.

Wisdom is on the side of proceeding with caution. There are some bridges that should not be crossed.