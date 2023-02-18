I have been watching with interest the news reports about the Chinese balloon that was shot down off the east coast of the United States after it had traveled over much of the country – a balloon which is believed to have SIGINT (signals intelligence) capabilities. This is of particular interest to me because SIGINT was the branch of naval intelligence in which I served when I was on active duty.

Before addressing some of the issues that this event raises, I want to note that President Biden made the right decision to wait until the balloon was no longer over populated areas before shooting it down. I was in Montana when the balloon was hovering overhead (though I didn’t happen to see it) and would not have been particularly pleased to be klunked over the head with debris from the balloon, had it been shot down over Montana while I was there.

SIGINT refers to collecting information from various types of transmissions that are intercepted. These might be radar signals, cell phone signals or anything else that is transmitted in the form of radio waves.

When I was on active duty in the Navy, we intercepted Soviet fleet commands, radar waves used to aim and guide missiles, and pretty much anything else we could get our hands on as long as we were operating in international waters.

For example, we would go within four miles of the shore of an unfriendly country to see if we could get them to aim their missiles at us. If they did, we recorded the signals of the radar systems used to aim the missiles. (There is a very thin line between being a sitting duck and being a dead duck, but being a spy is not a risk-free endeavor.)

When we returned to port, the tapes would be sent to National Security Agency (NSA) headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, where technicians would analyze the tapes and develop jamming signals that would incapacitate the guidance radars. (Ever wonder why U.S. planes can so easily penetrate the airspace of an unfriendly country? Now you know.)

Back to the Chinese balloon. The official explanation is that the U.S. government waited until the balloon was no longer over populated areas before shooting it down, which probably has a kernel of truth in it. But there is a high probability that there is far more to the story.

It is a fair assumption that the Pentagon wanted some additional time to observe the balloon and learn what they could about it before shooting it down. Of particular interest was undoubtedly the transmission system that channeled data gathered by the balloon’s sensors to its Chinese handlers. If that could be jammed, this would render the balloon completely useless as a source of SIGINT.

(U.S. authorities stated that the Chinese handlers turned off the transmission mechanism. That might or might not be what actually happened. It might have been jammed by the U.S. military.)

Because the Pentagon hoped to recover the sensor devices from the balloon as intact as possible, shooting it down over the Rocky Mountains would not have been a particularly good way of doing this. Shooting it down offshore with the debris landing in 47 feet of water was a far better way of accomplishing this objective. (And indeed, that is precisely what happened with the sensor devices now reportedly in U.S. hands.)

There is undoubtedly a lot that the intelligence community would like to know about the sensor devices. For example, what were they designed to detect?

An even more important question is what type of a filtration system did they use? The earth’s atmosphere is an electronic jungle with all sorts of radio waves and other signals. To glean useful information, it is necessary to block out all extraneous signals and focus on the signals that are of particular interest.

If analysts at NSA or elsewhere can determine how this filtration system works, it is then theoretically possible to develop techniques for jamming it, resulting in the entire system being useless.

Because the techniques for jamming are closely guarded secrets – and must remain so – we will probably never know what technicians at NSA and elsewhere are capable of doing. Suffice it to say that there is a lot going on that is shrouded in high levels of secrecy and must remain that way.