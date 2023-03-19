In an essay included in a book entitled "Sense and Non-Sense" (I have always liked that title), the 20th century French philosopher Maurice Merleau-Ponty (1908-1961) warned of the danger of thinking that we have a “God’s eye” view of the truth. He observed that “if I believe that I can rejoin the absolute principle of all thought ... the suffering I create turns into happiness, ruse becomes reason, and I piously cause my adversaries to perish.”

A similar theme was expressed by the American theologian Reinhold Niebuhr (1892-1971), who warned repeatedly of the dangers of the sin of pride. He spoke of several different forms of the sin of pride, among them pride of power (thinking that we are more powerful than we really are), pride of knowledge (overestimating how much we really know) and pride of virtue (overestimating how good we really are.)

His discussion of the sin of pride of virtue is particularly instructive. He wrote, “Moral pride is revealed in all ‘self-righteous’ judgments in which [other people] are condemned” because they “fail to conform to the highly arbitrary standards of the self.”

He added, “This is the secret of the relationship between cruelty and self-righteousness.” He further observed that when people mistake their standards for God’s standards, they “attribute the very essence of evil to non-conformists.”

Both Merleau-Ponty and Niebuhr are correct in the observations that they make.

In the United States today, we are witnessing an epidemic of self-righteousness — a cruel epidemic that is deeply hurtful to those who find love in same-sex relationships, deeply hurtful to transgender individuals, and deeply hurtful of many others who are harshly condemned by self-righteous individuals who believe that they have a “God’s eye” view of the truth. Self-righteous individuals who believe that they have the right to cast judgment on all those who disagree with them and “piously cause [their adversaries] to perish.”

Several years ago, an insightful Roman Catholic theologian observed that “the most important thing that we can know about God is that we are not God.” That is something that we would do well to rediscover.

In his discussion of the sin of pride of knowledge, Niebuhr observed that to varying degrees, we are all guilty of “ignorance of ignorance.” That is to say that we are blind to the fact that there is much that we do not know and are thus ignorant of the fact that we are ignorant.

There is much that I do not know. At the same time, I firmly believe that there is a God of love and compassion who touches our lives in many different ways, including through the lives of other people. And I firmly believe that this God of love and compassion calls upon us to treat other people with respect and dignity and with love and compassion, eschewing the cruelty that stems from self-righteousness.

This does not mean that anything that anyone else is inclined to do is just fine. It is not. Doing things that are hurtful to other people is never just fine. Sexual assault is never just fine. Physically harming other people is never just fine. Using demeaning epithets to refer to other people is never just fine. Stealing the property of others is never just fine. Letting other people go hungry is never just fine. There is much that is not just fine in the imperfect world in which we live. There is much that cries for justice.

In conclusion, I note that the author of the book of Micah got it right when asking rhetorically more than 25 centuries ago, “And what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?”