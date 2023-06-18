Becoming a parent is the most wonderful thing that has ever happened to me. I have learned much from the experience; much of it entirely unexpected.

My daughter had not yet reached her third birthday when her attention was drawn to a picture of a bison in a book we were paging through. Immediately getting to the basics, she asked, "Dad, do bison have hair?"

“Oh yes,” I responded, “bison have hair.”

“No they don’t.”

“What do you mean that bison don’t have hair?” I countered. “Of course bison have hair.”

“No they don’t,” she persisted.

When at an impasse it is sometimes helpful to appeal to outside authority. Since we owed my parents a phone call, I said to my daughter, “Why don’t we ask Grandpa Lee if bison have hair? He knows all about bison.”

I dialed my parents’ number (yes, phones still had dials in those days) and when my father answered, I handed the phone to my daughter, who asked her grandfather, “Grandpa Lee, do bison have hair?”

After listening to what my father had to say, my daughter handed the phone back to me and said, “Grandpa Lee says that bison do not have hair.”

I took the phone and asked my father, “Did you really tell my daughter that bison don’t have hair?”

My father, who was trying to avoid getting embroiled in controversy, said, “I told her that bison have lots of hair on their heads but very little hair on their backs.”

That evening as I was filling my wife in on the Great Bison Controversy, as our daughter was giggling and rolling back and forth on the plaid brown couch that we had at the time, she interrupted me and said, “Dad, didn’t you know that I was just teasing you?”

There were other lessons that I learned as well. One evening three or four years later when my wife and daughter returned from shopping, she was the proud owner of a brand new Slinky. “Dad,” she said, “let’s make the Slinky walk down the stairs.”

Because I took the responsibilities of parenting seriously, we raced to the top of the stairway. I whooshed the Slinky back and forth a couple of times and put it on the top step.

Unfortunately there was a breakdown in communication with the Slinky. Instead of walking down the stairs, it just rolled over on its side and lay there quivering.

“I’ll show you how to do it,” my daughter said. She whooshed the Slinky back and forth a couple of times and put it at the edge of the top step. The Slinky walked down nine steps before collapsing from exhaustion.

“Your turn,” my daughter said. “You’ll learn.”

Copying my daughter’s technique as closely as possible (without letting her know that's what I was doing,) I whooshed the Slinky a couple of times and put it at the edge of the top step. It made it down two steps before it rolled over on its side.

“That’s all right, Dad,” she said. “You’re still a winner.”

It’s great having the support of one’s family when taking on new challenges.

When our daughter was in the elementary grades, it was always a challenge to get her ready to go to school. One year, while my wife was out of town on a business trip, it was my job to get her ready to go to school. (The academic year at Augustana had already ended, but the elementary school she was attending at the time was still in session.)

After repeatedly telling my daughter that it was time to get ready to go to school, she finally appeared at the head of the stairway dressed for school. “But do I have to go to school today?” she asked. “It’s Saturday.”

It was.

My daughter is no longer a child. She is married and has two children, both boys. It is my duty, of course, to spoil them — an endeavor in which my wife gleefully joins.

Being a grandparent is almost as good as being a parent; some might say even better. I look forward to learning all sorts of wonderful things from my grandsons.