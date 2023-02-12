In previous columns, I have noted that, even though I am not a Roman Catholic, I find much to appreciate in the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church. This includes Paul VI’s encyclical Populorum progressio (1967), Benedict XVI’s encyclical Caritas in veritate (2009) and Francis’ encyclical Laudato si’ (2015), all of which I use as assigned reading in various courses that I teach.

Because I have great appreciation for these and other documents of the Roman Catholic Church, I have sometimes been asked why I don’t convert to Catholicism. That’s not going to happen. I am perfectly happy being a Lutheran. And there are some practices and teachings of the Catholic Church with which I am not comfortable, among them the prohibition of women serving as priests.

The fact that I would not be comfortable being a member of the Catholic Church, however, in no way diminishes my appreciation for the encyclicals noted above.

Another religious group with which I have recently spent time are the Amish. As noted in a previous column, the students I recently took to Montana for a special January course joined me in visiting an Amish farm and in attending a Sunday morning Amish worship service. As with Roman Catholicism, there is much that I appreciate in the Amish way of life.

Unlike Catholic masses, which historically have been held in ornate churches (though that has changed somewhat in recent years,) Amish services are held in the homes of members or, as in the case of the Amish service we attended, in a meeting place that doubles as a school house when it is not being used as the site of the Sunday worship service.

There is no religious art – or art of any other type – in the meeting place. Nor is there a pipe organ or any other musical instrument. The singing, which is powerful, is unaccompanied.

The two-hour worship service is held every other week with Sunday school classes for children held on the intervening Sundays.

As in the case of the Roman Catholic Church, there is no way that I could be a member of an Amish community. I am a veteran who served in the military during the height of the Cold War. The Amish are pacifists who do not serve in the military (or in any type of official government capacity).

Now in my 49th year as a member of the Augustana faculty, I have dedicated my professional career to higher education. The Amish typically do not go beyond the eighth grade, though some Amish boys might go to a trade school where they can learn carpentry and other construction skills.

I am a strong believer in equal rights, including gender equality. The Amish are a patriarchal society. The leaders of their worship services are all male. The women prepare the lunch that is served after the worship service.

Yet, notwithstanding all these cultural differences, there is much that I appreciate in the Amish community. They are kind, gentle people who genuinely care about the well being of others, including those who are English (the term they use to refer to all those who are not Amish.)

They believe in the gift of simplicity. They are people who believe that quality of life is determined, not by how many material possessions one has, but by time spent with family and friends and by rejoicing in the beauty of the natural world which God has created.

Above all else, they are people who are profoundly thankful, both to other members of the community and to the creator who has created the world and all that exists.

The minister who gave one of the sermons at the service we attended spoke of the danger of always wanting more and more, thinking that will bring happiness, which it never does. He is right about that.

The Amish live lives insulated from the crass commercialism that afflicts so much of contemporary American society. We have much to learn from them.

Just as there is no way that I could be a Roman Catholic, there is no way that I could be a member of an Amish community. Yet there is much to appreciate in both traditions. We would do well to look beyond the differences and gain a sense of the insightfulness of both traditions.