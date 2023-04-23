In contemporary American society, there is way too much tearing other people down and far too little building other people up. At its best, adolescence is a brutal process, accompanied by high levels of insecurity and lack of self-confidence. The negativism to which teenagers are subjected makes a bad situation worse. Ditto for children and young adults.

Some of this comes from parents and other adults who are quick to judge but slow to affirm. Some of it is the result of social media and mass advertising which in various ways suggest that those who do not have certain body types or certain possessions are less likely to have friends and to enjoy life. All of this contributes to high levels of insecurity and lack of self-confidence.

Among young people today, alcohol and drug abuse are widespread. And many young people fall into the abyss of hookup culture, which involves sex without any feelings attached to it, sex simply for physical pleasure. All of these things are very detrimental to human wellbeing.

This is not to suggest that all teenagers and young adults do these things. Most do not. But many do, which is why they pose a significant threat to human wellbeing.

A student in one of my classes wrote a very thoughtful paper about alcohol abuse by high school and college students. He concluded that alcohol abuse, at least in part, is something to which many young people succumb because they do not feel good about themselves. He is right about that.

A similar theme emerges in various studies of hookup culture. Insecurity, lack of a positive self-image and a perception that one has to do it if one is to be accepted by others are reasons young people get hooked on the hookup culture.

In a survey of college students, many of those who had participated in the hookup culture used words such as “regretful,” “empty,” “miserable,” “disgusted,” “ashamed,” and “duped” to describe their experiences.

The roots of these problems go back to the early childhood years. Even when it is necessary to discipline children for misbehaving, children need to be told repeatedly by their parents (and grandparents) that they love them. The need for this assurance is even greater when the brutal adolescent years are reached.

My ethnic heritage is Norwegian on both sides of my family. One of my uncles used to tell a story about a Norwegian who loved his wife so much that he almost told her so one day.

Even if one is Norwegian, it is important to tell our children (and other family members) that we love them (something that my parents never said to me, though I like to think that they did love me.)

Affirmation and positive reinforcement are also important. So also is telling our children that we are proud of them (something my parents never did, though my maternal grandfather did say that he was very proud when my cousin and I marched at the head of the procession at graduation because we were the top two students in the class, something that I greatly appreciated.)

Yet another aspect of affirmation - something many of us fail to do as often as we should - is the art of saying “Thank you.” As parents and as teachers, we should be quick to say “Thank you” whenever someone does something to help us or to help others. This is something that we should teach our children to do as soon as they learn to talk.

Finally, as parents and as teachers, it is essential that we help foster a vision of the future in our children and students and that we be supportive of them as they imagine this vision and work to realize it. Those who lack a vision of the future are the ones who are most likely to succumb to alcohol abuse, the hookup culture and other things detrimental to human wellbeing.

This vision of the future must be something that our children and students desire, not something that we try to impose on them. It must be what they want to do, not what we want them to do.

When all things are considered, having a vision of the future – having a dream of what they would like to accomplish – is the best protection from falling into the abyss of alcohol and drug abuse and the hookup culture.