Dan Lee: Using practical wisdom from farmers

Both my wife and I grew up on farms. Based on first-hand experience, both of us know that there is a good deal of practical wisdom to be gained from farmers – practical wisdom that is a strength to draw upon as we begin a new year.
My father-in-law frequently observed that “a crop is not a crop until it is in the granary.” And indeed, given the fickle nature of weather, even when corn and soybean fields are flourishing with each day marking an amazing amount of new growth, the lush growth can be wiped out in a matter of minutes by a hailstorm.
Though my agricultural activities these days are limited to a berry patch that I planted in Montana for my grandson, I can attest first-hand how devastating a hailstorm can be. The strawberries, currant bushes, raspberries and blueberry bushes were flourishing. Just in time for the arrival of my grandson and his parents, the strawberries (I planted both Ozark Beauty and Jewel strawberries) were starting to ripen. The currant bushes (one that produced red berries, one that produced black berries, and one that produced yellow berries) were set heavily with berries.
Then while we were at a family anniversary celebration a few miles away, a devastating hail storm moved through, with hailstones the size of marbles totally destroying the strawberry plants and all of the ripening strawberries and stripping all the berries off the currant bushes. (The raspberry bushes and blueberry bushes were not quite as far along, suffering some loss of leaves but no damage to the still green berries.)
It was, to say the least, very demoralizing. The result of hours of backbreaking work was gone in just a few minutes.
My berry patch was simply a hobby. Putting bread on our table did not depend on my little berry patch. The same could not be said of the farmers here in Illinois and Iowa whose crops were destroyed by hail in a year of unpredictable weather.
That was not the only havoc wreaked by volatile weather patterns. In many parts of the country, crops withered away because of lack of rainfall – damage that was far more widespread than hailstorms, which tend to affect relatively small areas. It was not a good year to be a farmer.
My father-in-law, who had a successful farming operation in Minnesota, frequently noted that when farmers have a good crop, they assume that is normal, and when they have a lesser crop, they assume that is not normal. Instead, he observed that when farmers have an average crop that is what is normal, with a bumper crop the exception to what is normal, rather than that which defines what is normal. He was right about that.
The practical wisdom of farmers such as my father-in-law applies not just to agriculture but to all of life. As we begin a new year, it is with the hope that it will be prosperous, for such it is to be human.
The reality, however, is that because of factors beyond our control - be it weather, interest rates, or any of a multitude of other things – there will be bumps in the road. There are all sorts of things that can go wrong. Not all of them will happen, but some of them will. The simple fact of the matter is that life is not perfect.
The strength of the rural values instilled in those of us who grew up on farms is that they give us the courage to continue on. (And yes, I am going to replant the strawberries in my grandson’s berry patch.)
While we all hope that 2023 will be a good year, when all things are considered, hope is not wishful thinking. Instead, it is the quiet courage that enables one to continue on, even when things don’t turn out the way that we would ideally like them to be.
May 2023 be a year of hope and resilience for all of you and for all members of your families.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.