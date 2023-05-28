Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Yesterday 624 Augustana students walked across the stage at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline. They each received a folder to hold their diploma (which will be mailed to them once final grades have been submitted) and shook hands with Dr. Andrea Talentino, who is in the first year of her tenure as the ninth president of Augustana College.

This was the 163rd commencement ceremony at Augustana. Though I am the senior member of the faculty, I have not been a member of the faculty for all of them – just the last 49.

I am struck, however, by the changes that have occurred during the nearly half century that I have been a member of the faculty – almost all of them good changes. One of the big changes has been the huge increase in the number of international students.

When I joined the Augustana faculty in 1974 (which was before any of my current students and some of my colleagues were born), we had a handful of international students, mostly from Sweden.

This year’s graduating class includes international students from 19 different countries. It is the most diverse graduating class in the history of the college. The student body at Augustana today includes students from Vietnam, Nepal, India, Morocco, Ethiopia, Zambia, Pakistan and many other countries. With 365 international students, Augustana is one of the 25 top colleges in the nation for international students.

The international students enrich the teaching-learning experience for all students by sharing with other students the perspectives they have to offer that have been formed by the different experiences they have had. And we enrich the learning experiences of international students by broadening their perspectives. For example, several of the Vietnamese students who have been in the classes that I teach have commented that one of the things that they really like about Augustana is that here they have the freedom to think and give expression to their own views, something they do not have in their home country.

(By teaching students from countries such as Vietnam to think for themselves, rather than just follow the party line, we might be a bit subversive, but being subversive can be good in some situations.)

The graduation ceremonies at colleges and universities such as Augustana are called commencement ceremonies because they are not the culmination of the educational experience, but rather are the beginning of the journey of life which lies ahead. The educational experience that is being celebrated is preparatory in nature. It involves being equipped for the journey of life.

The future by its very nature is difficult to study. We can only speculate about what lies ahead. But this we do know. Those who have been equipped for the journey of life will be better able to navigate its twists and turns and to weather the hardships that inevitably crop up along the way.

I might add that a college education is not the only way of gaining the skills necessary to navigate the twists and turns of the journey of life. Serving in the military or being involved in an apprentice program can also help train one for the journey of life. There are many different types of educational experiences.

I might further note that gaining an education, be it a college education or serving in the military or an apprentice program, does not guarantee anyone anything. Contrary to what some folks seem to think, there are no entitlements. Successfully navigating the journey of life requires a lot of hard work. All that an education can do is help provide folks with skills that will increase the odds that their work will be productive in a complex and changing world.

But further reflection on these matters must be saved for another time. Part of the joy of graduation ceremonies, be they on the high school or college level, is that they are opportunities to rejoice in the achievements of those who have reached some important milestones. And they are a time for parents to be incredibly proud of their daughters and sons.