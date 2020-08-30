Davenport home featured in New York Times

And, in a short period of time, he also fell in love with the community — both right around him and the larger Quad-Cities. He uses the trifecta analogy because of the culture, the hiking and biking opportunities and, yes, the moderate real estate prices.

He made a lot of friends in the immediate community, which is the Prospect Park Historic District, a turn of the 19th century residential development with a public park as a primary focus. The park still exists, with spectacular views of the river from Lock and Dam 15 on the west to the Interstate 74 bridge(s) on the east.

Old-timers told him there used to be 75 kids in the neighborhood, and during Wolf's time there, several young families moved into the grand, old homes.

"It's great to hear young kids playing," he said.

The New York Times article describes the house much as I would in one of my "home tour" stories — the huge foyer with its oak floor, the dining room with its wood trim, the living room with a mahogany fireplace, the staircase with stained and beveled glass windows and the remodeled kitchen with quartersawn oak cabinets and granite countertops.

The writer describes many aspects of the home as "new," and that is all Wolf's doing. Lots of re-dos. "It just continued every year," he said.