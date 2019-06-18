The national Democratic Party, in partnership with the Iowa Democratic Party, seem determined to render Iowa politically powerless. They are being aided and abetted by their candidates running for president.
I write this about the caucuses because of the push for "virtual caucuses" and also a proposal being supported by all of the Democrats running for president to determine the winner by the national popular vote, essentially making the Electoral College moot.
I want to first write this week about the caucuses. I can discuss the popular vote proposal in a subsequent column. A caucus is a political meeting where individuals meet to discuss issues, select county officers and leaders, and, in presidential election years, vote on a nominee for president. The caucus is the chief building block for the party organization. Voting for a nominee for president is not the only role of the caucus.
There are major differences between the Republican and Democratic caucuses in how the delegates who choose the president are awarded. I believe the Democrats award delegates to a candidate in proportion to the votes received by that candidate and the overall total of votes cast. Thus, if there are 10 delegates to be awarded and a candidate receives 20 votes of 100 cast, 20% of the total delegates are awarded to that candidate. There are added complexities that I will not go into here, but the fact is Democrats are voting for delegates who are pledged to a particular candidate.
Republicans cast votes for their preferred candidates, and delegates are not awarded based on that vote. Delegates are awarded later through the county, district and state conventions. The Republican vote is a straw poll and has no bearing on the delegates awarded to a particular candidate. Delegates remain uncommitted.
Iowa is fortunate in having the first-in-the-nation caucus. Iowans receive a great deal of attention from those seeking the presidency. This provides a major boost to our economy and Iowa voters take their role seriously. Iowa voters are engaged due to the frequent visits made by the candidates. Since Iowa is a relatively small state, expensive media campaigns are not necessary for a successful campaign. To win, a candidate must have feet on the ground, attend meetings, coffees and directly engage the voters.
The caucuses are criticized because those working on the night of the caucuses or having other commitments cannot participate. Additionally, those who are disabled or not ambulatory find it difficult to attend. This is unfortunate but inevitable and is true of any meeting. However, the caucus is only the first step in the process of selecting a nominee. Individuals that can’t attend the caucus can certainly make arrangements to become a delegate to the county, district and state conventions.
To remedy this problem, the Democrats are proposing what is called a "virtual caucus," where those not attending can cast their vote through other means.
Included in this proposal are ways to engage in early voting, absentee voting, and voting through remote means. Although still called a caucus, this looks more and more like a primary.
New Hampshire has, for many decades, been the first-in-the-nation primary and goes to whatever means needed to protect its status. In the past, New Hampshire has moved its primary date to an earlier date when that status is threatened. The other earlier primaries such as South Carolina and Nevada quickly follow suit. If Iowa’s caucus looks and acts as a primary, our first-in-the-nation status could end.
New Hampshire and Iowa have always cooperated to protect our first-in-the-nation status. The move by the Democrats may end that cooperation and end our first-in-the-nation status and our national importance.
By contrast, the Republicans have no interest, at this time, of changing procedures to have a virtual caucus. The attempt to increase participation is a laudable one, but one fraught with peril.
My hope is that this problem created by the Democratic Party will be resolved before it comes to explode the caucus/primary calendar and Iowa loses its first-in-the-nation status.