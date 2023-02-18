“Beloved” is not an adjective one customarily uses to characterize a journalist, yet there it was on page one last Wednesday, applied to Bill Wundram who died the previous day.

It’s a newspaper’s job to get the facts, to tell the truth. And truth to tell, they got it right. There’s no other way to describe the man.

It was not simply his competence, his ability to make sense of every story, to do justice to any subject he covered; you just felt better in his company, whether in person or on the page.

We’d converse from time to time and occasionally show up at the same event; but seldom spent much time together. In 2006, we met, each to receive doctorates from St. Ambrose University. He was a guest on “Scribble” more than six years ago to discuss Thanksgiving “turkey notes.” Add three visits to his antique office at the Times and that was it.

Yet, I always felt we were close friends; something that I think holds true for all who came into contact with him. He was just one of those rare people you were always happy to be with.

One of those office trips was to console him for being handed the job of churning out a column every blessed day. I asked how he was going to handle it. His response: “Got any ideas?”

That prompted me to produce some doggerel verse to fill the space when he needed a break. Nothing of consequence: just a tribute, citing some of the topics he touched on over the years. This seems an appropriate time to do so again.

O sing a song of Wundram,

A sentimental guy,

Keep it sweet and simple

With just a touch of wry.

Fill the many verses

With stories from the heart:

Vanished days, antique ways,

And port-a-potty art.

Warble on of Burma Shave

Chant a circus air;

While asking, existentially,

“Is anybody there?”

Tell each day of neighborhoods

Of people great and meek,

Stay in time, sometimes rhyme,

For seven days a week.

Not just a song, an opera!

An oratorio rehearse!

Employ our local symphony

(But play the anthem first).

Let every voice from Iowa

And Illinois join in.

Celebrate this senior kid,

Our universal kin.

Harmonize his hometown themes

In jazz, hard rock, and blues.

Sing “Aloha” every time

He ships out on a cruise.

Walter Winchell’s history,

Caen has left the bay,

But Bill keeps on a-typing

Every single day.

So sing a postal serenade,

An e-mail valentine.

Or dial him up and take your place

On Wundram’s party line.

Rattle every rafter

Sing with zing and zest.

Let’s fill his column just this once

To give the man a rest.

Bill was pleased and used it as intended. Later on, when updating a Greek comedy, Aristophanes’ “Ecclesiazusae,” I introduced a character named Bill Wonder, who rattled on a bit, using a few stanzas above relating to music, then veered into:

But will this thrilling music

Please our journalist?

No praises, plaudits, trophies

Can cause his eyes to mist.

No! No! he harkens to a tune

Above the press’s roar,

It’s not a Pulitzer he seeks;

Here’s what he’a pining for.

(At this point “Bill Wonder” ripped off his suit to reveal a clown costume underneath and continued with lyrics set to the song, “Be a Clown.”)

Be a clown! Be a clown!

No reporter; just a clown.

Leave my desk; shut the door.

Become what I was made for.

Dress in huge, baggy pants;

Learn to tumble and to prance.

I’ve pounded out the copy for sixty-six years

Moving all my readers to smiles and to tears

They’ll get a bigger laugh when I can wiggle my ears.

As a clown, as a clown, as a clown.

This is not the usual memorial tribute one makes to a friend and colleague, but Bill was not quite like anyone else. I miss him; we all do. I’m sorry that he fell two years short of his goal to be a Centenarian, but his 98 years were happy ones for everyone he knew.

A life well spent is not to be mourned, but celebrated; even viewed with pleasure and — just for Bill — a few laughs.