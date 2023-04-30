The Mississippi River is cresting and Congress is threatening bankruptcy. Those are the headlines of immediate concern this past week, among other stories competing for our attention.

One such is the tantalizing account of Tucker Carlson’s firing by Fox Cable News. This, as a consequence of Rupert Murdoch’s having to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million to settle a defamation suit.

By agreeing to pony up the cash, Murdoch avoided a lengthy trial which would have required him, Carlson, and other media stars to testify under oath, a real danger for company officers and staff who knowingly promoted false election claims. And this is just the first of similar suits that Fox must face — and likely choose to settle as well.

The final cost will eat into the $4 billion Fox has available, but accountants will ease the pain by factoring insurance payments into their annual report, while treating court costs as business deductions. The company’s stock is taking a light (thus far) hit, but the real test for Fox will be in holding onto its audience of true believers absent their top-rated prevaricator.

Meanwhile, ex-president Donald Trump, the man who caused them all this trouble, is sitting out a rape trial underway in New York. It’s better that he not attend. It’s dangerous for a man who lies as easily as he breathes to testify under oath.

At this writing, Carlson has not yet announced his plans for the future. This is the third network firing he has endured, but I can’t imagine him staying out of public sight for long. He has a formidable following of people who want to believe the fantasies he spins, and it is certain he will want to cash in on their interest, either in politics or some form of mass communication.

In other headlines, there’ll be the usual mass shootings to report and ongoing weather-related problems popping up as our stressed planet continues to adjust to radical change. An example: ocean levels in the southeastern U.S. have risen at about a half-inch every year since 2008. High tide comes a-calling in Miami streets.

Speaking of rising water brings us to local headlines and tomorrow’s predicted crest of the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities. According to forecasts, we will fall short of 1965’s 22.7 foot mark, but it will be a major flood, ranking somewhere among high water records of 1828, 1851 and 1951.

I remember the 1965 inundation, with water reaching 2nd Avenue in Rock Island and several blocks into downtown Davenport. That was the flood that prompted Rock Island to build the seawall on which Schwiebert Park now rests. Many of us were disappointed at the loss of the cobbled stretch sloping from what is now Centennial Expressway to the water’s edge, but it’s nice to have downtown high and dry.

Davenport remembers the collapse of its temporary seawall four years ago and has built this year’s taller and wider, under Corps of Engineers instruction. When we saw our Iowa neighbors enduring weeks of water slowly receding from downtown businesses, we made our peace with the loss of Rock Island’s riverfront.

A major story of considerable consequence this week was Congress’ passage of the fancifully-titled “Limit, Save, and Grow Act of 2023.” The bill increases the nation’s debt limit by $1.5 trillion until March, 2024. It was a contentious vote, with amendments hurriedly added at the last minute to satisfy members from Iowa and nearby states to preserve ethanol and biofuel tax breaks.

That violated a prior agreement to pass the bill as agreed by all party factions. A few Republicans defected, reducing the winning margin to two votes. The bill demands cuts in spending, which rose dramatically during the COVID pandemic. The debt was also deepened earlier by tax cuts for the wealthy. The nation’s debt now stands at $31 trillion, a sum to which both parties have contributed.

The bill isn’t going anywhere. It is a ploy to draw President Biden into a compromise on spending cuts; something he has agreed to do once the debt limit is raised. The House bill demands spending cuts in federal health care, education, science and labor programs, food programs, and climate change initiatives, while leaving increases in defense intact.

The requirement for such a vote was begun in 1917 and it has been a ritual until fairly recently. It simply authorizes the payment of bills already incurred; somewhat akin to paying credit card debt. The whole process seems superfluous. Section 4 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution covers the situation, stating:

“The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payments of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned.”

Democrats who objected to Trump’s policies voted for the annual increases during his term. It is simply wrong-headed for the reckless faction controlling Congressional Republicans to risk a fiscal crisis as a bargaining tool. With tax revenues running lower this year, the country could be bankrupt in as few as six or seven weeks, devastating our economy and throwing the world into financial turmoil.

The U.S. economy and the dollar serve as a basis for the world’s fiscal stability. The petrodollar is the common means of exchange. Russia has begun using China’s yuan in trade with that country, urging others to switch from the dollar in international trade.

While we are distracted by rising waters, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his enablers are playing with fire.