The 2024 Presidential election is 18 months away, but campaign commercials are already running.

You may have seen the early TV ads from Republican contenders Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump. Florida’s governor DeSantis has not officially declared as of this writing, but we are already being assured that the “He never backs down:” something the Disney Corporation can attest to.

Former president and perennial defendant Trump is countering with a one-two punch: attacking DeSantis while claiming that he “delivers for America.” The early ads are beautifully done and effective - if you actually believe in TV ads.

President Biden made his formal entry into the fray in a three-minute video, speaking before a cheering crowd of construction workers, promising to “finish this job.” and continue his “fight for the soul of America.” If he wants the nomination, it’s his, despite worries about his age.

Commentators never fail to mention that concern, always adding that he would be 86 at the conclusion of a second term. His body betrays the fact and his speech, complicated by a tendency to speak too quickly and the residue of a severe stuttering problem of his youth, are obvious, but there is no sign of an alleged mental decline.

Still, there is an ongoing campaign to convince the electorate that he is simply too old and addled for the job. There is a steady flow of editorial cartoons making that assertion in almost every local newspaper. The idea is that, if you say it often enough, people will believe it, even though it is belied by his job performance.

From my vantage point, Biden is just a kid. (My friends are tired of hearing me say, “Oh, to to be 85 again.” Can’t help it; that distant time was filled with activity and delight.)

Biden does have competition. Marianne Williamson, a 70-year-old author and spiritual advisor, is running again, after failing to make an impression in 2020. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., son of the revered RFK and notorious anti-vaxxer, has also announced his availability. So far, no serious competition.

While several people have entered the presidential sweepstakes on the Republican side, Trump maintains a commanding lead in the polls. He does have competition, but, apart from DeSantis, few others have made headway against the MAGA tide.

Nikki Haley was the first to declare. She was a two-term governor of South Carolina and Trump’s choice to serve as United Nation ambassador. Haley is moving carefully, not wanting to offend Trump’s fractious crowd of white nationalists and all-about-abortion fundamentalists, while signaling to rational Republicans that she is actually a normal conservative.

Haley’s best chance is probably to serve as Trump’s veep. She would have serious competition from two sitting GOP governors: South Dakota’s restlessly ambitious Kristi Noem and Iowa’s relatively low-profile Kim Reynolds. Since Trump always insists on commanding center stage, Reynolds would be an appropriately subdued presence on the ticket.

There are some Republican contenders who want to oust Trump. His vice-president, Mike Pence, is of that mind, The Insurrectionists may still want to hang him, but he should be able to count on the far-right Christians for help if Trump falters. Former Arkansas Governor and Congressman Asa Hutchinson is making a bid to bring the GOP back to rational conservatism. An undeclared candidate with a similar ambition is New Hampshire’s Governor Chris Sununu.

There are others casting an eye on the Oval Office. Libertarian billionaire Peter Thiel invested heavily in “Hillbilly Elegy” author J. D. Vance’s elevation to Ohio’s senate. Now, he’s ready to fund his own presidential bid. One of his goals is to replace the dollar with digital currency.

Vivek Ramaswamy is a young, multi-millionaire, tech entrepreneur who campaigns against “wokeness” a term used in the Black Lives Matter Movement, but which is now a grabbag of whatever ideas one happens to oppose.

It’s interesting to note that Ramaswany and Thiel have partnered in a new investment company, Strive Asset Management, designed “to restore the everyday citizens in the American economy by leading companies to focus on excellence over politics.” In other words, no socially conscious investing.

Other wannabes include Perry Johnson, who has already run cable TV ads in Iowa. He tried running for governor in Michigan, but was disqualified for signature fraud. Larry Elder is a California conservative radio host who would be the third black Republican to compete for the presidency. His previous foray into politics was trying to recall California’s Governor Gavin Newsom; a lop-sided failure. Finally, add to the mix Tucker Carlson who hasn’t yet decided what to do with his besotted fans.

As I said, these are early times. In the months ahead there will be movement into and out of the race. The special problem for Republicans is that the greater number of those who join in the competition, the better the odds that Trump will be re-nominated. The basest of his base will not be moved, not even if their man winds up in jail.

Without Divine Intervention, the 2024 presidential election will be a re-tread of 2020.