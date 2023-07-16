Every beginning has an ending. Sometimes it’s hard to be precise about either.

In these modern, data-obsessed days, we can ascertain the exact date and time of our birth (useful information for astrologers). Very few of us can predict the end of our lives, but it will be covered. Someone will note it and get it into the public record.

That kind of recording you can depend on. But a detailed account of particulars in our temporal passage can be fuzzy. For example, I began my career in broadcasting at an unknown date, sometime in the fall of 1949, not realizing that it would become my profession. At the time, I was preparing to be a science teacher.

It was one of those odd circumstances that have a way of shifting career trajectories. WOC-TV called the St. Ambrose Speech Department, looking for a student to work in their production department. They sent me. Early in 1950, KWPC in Muscatine requested a Saturday afternoon radio deejay. Once again, I was tapped. When I graduated in June, I took the Muscatine job full time. Goodbye, science.

Apart from an eight-year diversion in the Illinois Senate, broadcasting—radio and TV—became a lifetime occupation. The formal end came on June 24 when the final segment of “Scribble” aired on WVIK. Yet, a fragment of that career lingers. Repeat broadcasts of my jazz programs will continue through the summer on WVIK’s low-power classical ghetto at 98.3. FM. The end of my nearly 74 years in the business will end as approximately as it began.

It’s not that the conclusion hasn’t been properly noted and even celebrated. During the last 20 years, there have two or three farewell dinners for me. It helped that they doubled as fund-raisers.

We can be tolerant of such careless details. It’s not the precise framing of a career—or a life, for that matter; it’s the journey that counts. And mine has been interesting, but neither planned nor carefully timed.

That brief foray into politics is illustrative. After Martin Luther King’s assassination, I devoted a Saturday morning radio program to books and articles on his career. WHBF’s new general manager was upset. My comments clashed with his racist views. In a rather tense discussion, he ended by asking, “What makes you think people want to hear what you have to say?” On the spot, I decided to quit.

It was not an easy separation to make. With five children, I couldn’t risk missing a paycheck. The larger problem was what to do instead, wrestling with alternatives for almost a year. A business career was unappealing and teaching was even less lucrative than local TV. After about a year of inner turmoil, I decided to act on a lifelong interest in politics by running for the Illinois senate. The thought turned to action sometime near the end of 1971. Exactly when, I cannot say.

The end was as precise as the beginning was muddled: November 4, 1980, when I lost my second re-election bid. Even then, there was time left to serve in Springfield: a lingering, indeterminate departure.

That pattern was prefigured in a longtime avocation, the Genesius Guild. That took shape with informal meetings in my living room during the fall of 1956 and ended with a long, drawn-out withdrawal, finally concluded about five years ago. No exact dates at either end.

Part-time teaching at Alleman High School began with a call from a former seminary classmate sometime in the ‘50s. A physical education teacher had been drafted and someone was needed to take over two classes. My friends were amused that such an exercise-averse person would take on the job. That led to directing plays at the school and, eventually, to teaching a variety of classes: speech, biology (my college major), senior English, humanities, and conducting the chorus. Entering politics put paid to that job as well.

Even writing this column had an uncertain start. Whenever it was that Rob Small, owner of the Daily Dispatch, purchased the Rock Island Argus, he called and asked me to write a weekly column. After a week’s cajoling, I agreed and the first one appeared on Jan. 12, 1986. In truth, I had written one or two articles for the paper some time earlier, but this was the official start.

The column was added to the Moline newspaper a decade later (Feb 18, 1996) and, following the merger of all three local newspapers, to the QC Times on Feb 2, 2020. Overall, this is column No. 1,979.

I bring all this up as prologue to a personal news item. This column will disappear for the balance of the summer, perhaps returning sometime this fall. We’ll see. Journalism is an essential—even noble—profession, but it is also a business, and balancing the two is no easy task in these scattered times.

While the internet has been embraced as a positive addition to daily life, it has also had a negative effect on the written—and printed—word. It is no substitute for a newspaper: the product of careful reporting and close editing. What you see on Twitter or Facebook ranges from the factual to the fanciful, from the honest to the malicious. And it is hard to tell which is which. It is easy, quick, and cheap, but not a reliable, or a credible, source of information. For that you need a newspaper.

So, we’ll pause here and wait to see if column No. 1,980 shows up in the future. If not, it’s been a privilege to share this space with you and an honor to have had a place in a real newspaper.