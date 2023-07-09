The quadrennial rush of presidential candidates into Iowa is well under way. Television ads keep popping up on local stations, extolling the virtues and qualifications of those running to replace Trump on the Republican ticket.

It’s interesting to watch. They don’t dare criticize the former president; that would alienate his rabid followers whose votes they will need if, against all the odds, they should prevail. The irony of it all is that the more of them competing for the top spot, the tighter the Donald’s grip on GOP primary voters. Still, they campaign, spending tons of money in what seems to be a hopeless cause.

Ever since Jimmy Carter came out of nowhere (actually, Georgia) to win the Democratic vote in the state, riding that victory into the Oval Office, Iowa has been a long-shot magnet. But Carter was in an open field; the current crop of GOP hopefuls have a sizable orange boulder in their path: a man who is assured of getting votes no matter what he does. They are either banking on Trump being in jail — which won’t deter the true believers — or they are angling to be his running mate.

The one man in the race with an edge is Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida. He has a compelling theme that he flogs in every TV spot: he is against “wokeness," which he boasts to be something that “goes to die in Florida.” That’s different. It used to be aging New Yorkers.

Which provokes a question: What, exactly, is “wokeness” and why is it so important to kill it?

That question has engendered a cottage industry in definition, history, and analysis. So important has this become that Britain’s BBC recently presented a five-part series on the term. It was hosted by journalist Matthew Syed and covered every conceivable aspect of what has become our latest, multi-purpose, oft-used, four-letter word.

In addition, a variety of publications have devoted space to the subject, along with a dizzying number of internet entries. So, let’s join the crowd and take a quick review of what has been unearthed.

In the beginning, “woke” was simply the past tense of “wake.” The importance of being awake was asserted some two thousand years ago in the gospel story of the Five Wise Virgins (Matthew 25: 1-4). From Omar Khayyam’s “AWAKE! for Morning . . . has put the Stars to flight” to the Everly Brother’s “Wake up, little Susie,” we have been urged to be wide-eyed and alert. What’s wrong with that?

During Lincoln’s campaign for the presidency, his youthful followers were called the “Wide Awakes.” In contemporary Republican politics, being awake seems to be discouraged. How did a positive become so negative that DeSantis wants to kill it?

It’s complicated. Over a hundred years ago, socialists urged working citizens to wake up and realize “that you have nothing that they may have much.” In 1918, union organizers claimed that they finally woke up after winning a contract. But it was in the '30s, when “woke” entered the language of Black citizens, that it assumed racial meaning.

After Black sawmill workers were massacred in 1912 for protesting working conditions in Louisiana, Ramblin’ Willard Thomas wrote “Sawmill Moan,” singing, “Sure can’t stay woke for crying." It was an oblique reference to the outrage, but Huddie “Leadbelly” Ledbetter was more direct. After singing about the Scottsboro Boys, nine young Black men in Alabama wrongly accused of rape in 1931:

“Don’ ya ever go to Alabama.

Go to Alabama and ya better watch out.

Scottsboro boys Scottsboro boys

Gon’ tell ya all about.”

after which he advised his listeners, “Best stay woke.”

The notorious Scottsboro case was an international scandal that helped kick off the Civil Rights movement in the United States and woke became of general use in what academics call African American Vernacular English (AAVE). sometimes known as Ebonics. Woke became a one-word slogan for Black Lives Matter.

It was used to remind Black Americans that, although slavery was officially done with, they were still restricted in the lingering social and political structures and habits of the present. To be woke was to be aware of this and to take action to achieve full citizenship.

To many white Americans, it was assumed that granting Blacks and other minorities full equality somehow entailed loss of privilege. The election of a Black president and the presence of a Black family in the White House seemed as much a loss to many whites as it was a victory for Blacks. Battle lines were drawn.

Complicating this was a growing campaign to accept gender fluidity as a reality, something that offended those who would rather deny that fact. The effort to help people understand both racial and gender problems ran into a full range of censorship in both education and reading material. To be “woke” was simply to be aware of the flaws win our social fabric and to start repairing them.

Humans can be torn between reason and emotion, between individual rights and the herd instinct. And some politicians saw in what they called “wokeness” an effective distraction from unsettling problems of economic inequality, climate change, and a host of other problems endemic to our complicated world.

We are in a time when a choice has to be made between what is and what is imagined; between wakefulness and dreaming. Being “woke” is to be able to see the reality of our democracy against the seductive and deceptive lure of autocracy.

Leadbelly’s advice: “best be woke.”