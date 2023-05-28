Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tuesday, May 30th, is Memorial Day. At least, it used to be.

That’s the date picked by Major General John A. Logan back on May 5, 1866, when Union veterans of the Civil War met as the Grand Army Of the Republic (GAR) to honor their fallen comrades.

The group assembled at the former Arlington, Virginia, home of the defeated Confederate leader Robert E. Lee, just across the Potomac from Washington, D.C. The large estate had been seized by the federal government to serve as a burial site for veterans of the war. At the time, it contained the bodies of both Union and Confederate soldiers.

Lee’s imposing mansion had been draped in mourning colors for the observance. General Ulysses and Mrs. Grant were in attendance along with many Washington notables. After speeches were given, adults and children moved through the graves, scattering flowers.

Logan, who headed up the GAR, declared that the practice of decorating veterans’ graves with flowers should be formalized as Decoration Day and observed on May 30th each year. He reasoned that flowers should be available in abundance by then.

As it happened, another, rather more elaborate ceremony was in process on May 5th that year in Waterloo, New York. It was a community-wide event organized to honor local Union soldiers, with businesses closed and flags displayed at half-staff throughout the town.

One hundred years later, in 1966, Congress declared the New York town the official birthplace of Memorial Day, a resolution signed by President Lyndon Johnson. The decision turned on the idea that previous observations were informal and isolated.

There has a fair amount of genteel bickering over where and by whom the practice actually began. Several communities, north and south, claim the honor, including Carbondale, Illinois, the wartime home of Gen. Logan. A stone marker claims that the first such celebration took place there on Aril 29, 1966.

Other places claim to be the first, from southern states such as Virginia and Georgia to Pennsylvania, where the town of Coalsburg insists that it started the practice of decorating the graves of Civil War dead in 1864.

The best claim is probably that of Columbus, Mississippi. On April 26, 1866, some women of the town decided to place flowers on the graves of Confederate men killed in the Battle of Shiloh.

According to records of the event, they were disturbed by the sight of bare Union graves and scattered some flowers there as well. The practice spread rapidly through the south and became known as Decoration Day. It kept that name until additional wars enlarged the occasion to Memorial Day, including all veterans of all our wars. Today, the two terms are used interchangeably.

The May 30th date remained in place until 1971, when Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, to keep from interrupting the work week with moving holidays. Only Christmas and July 4th have escaped the law’s confines. When May 30 shows up Tuesday this week, it will have missed everything.

Of the many traditions associated with Memorial Day, perhaps the most impressive is the practice of installing individual American flags on the graves in national cemeteries. Volunteers began working at National Cemetery on Arsenal Island this past Thursday and you can see just how impressive it is if you visit the island tomorrow.

The Memorial event begins at 10:45 a.m. The keynote address will be given by Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, a former U.S. Army Ranger, after an invocation by Rev. Scott Culley. An honor guard will be present, with additional speeches, music, the National Moment of Remembrance, followed by taps and a rifle volley.

It’s an important occasion, one of those traditions that we often overlook in these distracting times. I had the honor of speaking at a Memorial Day observance at the Arsenal in the '70s and found it a moving experience.

If you miss that morning observance, Public House in Davenport will have a shorter ceremony at 11:45 a.m. Later in the day, Bettendorf will honor the holiday at 2 p.m. in the city’s Veterans Memorial Park.

We hear a lot about Memorial Day sales, but less about the ongoing local traditions associated with the day. Several communities are holding weekend events, many of which end today. Colona’s celebration extends through tomorrow with its 50th Memorial Day parade at 2 p.m.

Perhaps the oldest continuing observance is at Davenport’s historic Summit Church which will hold its 104th annual service at 9 a.m. tomorrow, hosted by the Davenport County Historical Society.

What with the annual bicycle criterium, weekend gatherings at Savanna, Eldridge, Galesburg and other communities, there is ample evidence that we remember. Exactly what is hard to define. It depends on personal experience and awareness of our nation’s history.

We no longer have a draft and thus no longer are defended by a citizen army. The military is thoroughly professional these days and thus more remote from our consciousness. That’s another thing to remember as we decorate the graves of those who gave their lives to defend our democratic republic.