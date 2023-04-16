A new Fascist Confederacy seems to be rising in the United States.

The idea has been most clearly stated by Marjorie Taylor Greene — the Georgia representative who dressed like a drag queen at the State of the Union address and yelled “Liar!” at the president. She expressed it, appropriately, in an infamous tweet:

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

For accuracy and nuance, that stands with her claim that the fires which raged through the western states were started by Jewish lasers from outer space. I suspect that the “everyone” she talks to are fellow QAnon fanatics.

This reckless hankering for a second Civil War isn’t confined to the power-at-all-costs pols playing to a mindless base. Public polls conducted in the wake of the 2020 election and the blatant lies which attended it, found that 66% of southern Republicans supported leaving the United States to form a new nation. Surprisingly, support for separation was strong among Western Democrats, where 47% also favored such a division.

This is impractical and irrational, of course, but feelings were running high two years ago and there is little evidence that they have calmed down since. The country is wracked with problems, from mass murders every few days, to questionable financial behavior by banks and financial institutions, a massive intelligence leak, and multiple criminal indictments for a former president. And that’s just this week’s list.

One would think that responsible politicians would be urging cooperative action to deal with these and other, more overriding issues, but that’s not how the game is played these days. Since Newt Gingrich first introduced his scorched-earth, all-or-nothing system of governance to Congress; compromise, the essence of democracy, has become a dirty word.

The sole objective of current politics seems to be the acquisition of power by any means: slander, lies, and denial of reality being the quickest and easiest way to achieve it. The public servant has been replaced by the con artist. Campaigning is no longer a contest of policies, but the use of fear and anger in playing to the pit.

To what end? Do we really want to revive the Confederacy? I’ll admit that there are times when I wish that Texas were still part of Mexico and that Florida belonged to Cuba, but wishful thinking is no basis for public policy. Several states may be behaving as if they were independent dictatorships, but they are still family members who have simply gone astray.

As far-fetched as modern secession may sound, something like it is taking shape in states under Republican control. One would think that a number of them are competing to see just how un-democratic they can be. The action shifts from Mississippi to Arizona, Montana, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia; even to Iowa.

In this frenzied contest to be the most autocratic, Florida manages to stay slightly ahead of the pack, thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ prickly nature, ready to respond to the slightest challenge to his supreme authority. Florida has it all: banning books, controlling education policies, limiting voting, even trying to take down Disney for daring to treat people in a humane manner. He has a problem there: Micky Mouse’s lawyers are smarter than his.

It was interesting to have him in Davenport, non-campaigning in a state that is trying to stay abreast of his rapid steps to the far-right fringe. Iowa’s Gov. Kim Reynolds was on hand to audition as a vice presidential contender. Some think that Nikki Haley heads that list, but Reynolds is the more likely choice; undercutting public education, limiting voting, even weakening child labor regulations, all in the formal, non-threatening manner of a suburban housewife.

Tennessee is in the news for a blatantly racial movie to expel two Black house members for violating legislative decorum. A third member was also included in the charge, but her gender and white skin color spared her. The two Black members were immediately reinstated by their constituents and are back in office, but the legislature’s action made the racial nature of the whole business obvious.

In Texas, a federal judge, one of the many political judicial appointments sped through the senate when Mitch McConnell was in control, decided to outlaw an abortion pill approved 23 years ago by the FDA, claiming it was unsafe. It remains unclear what his competence in the matter may be.

Jump from one Koch-financed state to the other and you find a similar, distressing pattern of legal overreach in them all. None of it is helpful in these troubled days, but it plays to a segment of the Republican Party that can be counted on to support extremists in primary elections. But will it work in general elections? If not, will a Confederacy rise again in violent rebellion?

We’ll find out next year.