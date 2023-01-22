Don Wooten: Don't expect much from House of Representatives this term

The U.S. House of Representatives is gearing up to do ... nothing of consequence.

After the soap opera of electing a speaker, members are starting into a two-year term of being dominated by some two dozen far-right fanatics. Kevin McCarthy got the leadership role he has lusted after for years, but only after ceding control of his office to some unstable characters.

Look for a lot of bills that will never see light in the senate and numerous investigations into departments of government that had the audacity to investigate former president Donald Trump. They will find flaws, which exist in every human organization, but that’s not the purpose. They’re just exacting revenge.

You can also count on heated inquiries into activities of President Biden and the checkered career of his son, Hunter. They might be able to find something in the latter, (like the Trump kids, he was just trying to make a quick buck) but the former is unlikely to yield anything of substance,

Not that it matters. Think back to the eight investigations into Hillary Clinton and the attack on Benghazi in which a U.S. ambassador was killed. They knew going in that she was not at fault - which was the conclusion of each session - but that was not the motive. They just wanted to plant suspicion about her in the public mind. Which is what they hope to do in Biden’s case, if he decides to run for re-election.

Nor is the House Democratic minority immune from fragmentation problems. Former speaker Pelosi is a grandmother, well accustomed to keeping order among unruly children. Now that she is on the sidelines, it is not certain that her replacement, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, can keep peace among contending factions in the party.

In sum, don’t expect Congress to come up with meaningful solutions to our major problems. Everything will be focused on affecting the presidential election of 2024.

Looking at this situation, I can’t help but reflect on the changes in our major political parties over the past half-century. When I entered the Illinois senate, you could find members ranging from left to right on both sides of the aisle, at both state and national levels. The most liberal senator in the Illinois chamber in 1973 was a Republican who took a lot o/f abuse from his far-right colleagues.

(Interestingly, he made a sharp turn to the right when making a successful run for Congress some years later.)

While there is concern about the state of our democratic republic and its ability to act quickly and decisively in the public interest, most of it is focused on the Republican Party. Not that Democrats don’t have their problems, but they aren’t nearly as dramatic as the frenetic state of the G.O.P.

Let’s acknowledge that both parties have evolved over time. In the past, they were fairly well-organized, at all levels, with leaders (or bosses) and patronage workers who could be marshaled for meetings, door-to-door voter contact, and rounding up dependable voters on election day.

Election information came in newspapers and radio, but personal contact was the key to winning. Republicans depended on the professional and business class; Democrats, on average citizens. Over time, formal organization dwindled, communication became less personal, but effectively persuasive (TV and, in our time, social media). The cost of running rose sharply; paid professionals replaced volunteers; nominees were no longer carefully selected by bosses, but in primary elections, which were dominated by the passionate, not the thoughtful.

In time, political parties became floating assemblages which adapted to the nominee, one who less and less came from the rank and file. Trump’s ascendancy is just the most extreme contemporary example of the nominee determining the character of the party. Party structure still counts in major cities, but even there the situation is becoming more fluid.

This has left political theorists adrift. In a recent New York Times feature, two of the most important conservative voices in the Republican Party, David Brooks and Bret Stephens, confessed that they could no longer identify as Republicans. The party is now more a cult of unfocused outrage, clinging to blind faith in a con artist. It is a strange coalition of working and middle class voters angrily reacting to racial, class, and religious fears by voting to empower and enrich corporations and the wealthy.

This has left traditional Republicans in a quandary, not wanting to split their votes, yet not at all comfortable with their party’s present state. Democrats are also split, mostly between activists who want to redress social and economic ills immediately, and those who resent being stampeded into changes that might disrupt an ordered world.

Meanwhile, the weather runs wild, COVID surges, inequality prevails, and frightened citizens look for a Lone Range to ride in, take control, and right every wrong. Or, perhaps, set some wrongs that please the complacent in stone.

The uncomfortable truth is that we can’t actually blame the venal, greedy, and ambitious for our predicament. As Cassius tells his friend in Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar,“ “The fault, Dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves, that we are underlings.”

Democracy is the means we underlings have found to take charge of our lives. Unfortunately, it isn’t easy. It requires all citizens to think, to understand, to depend on knowledge, not emotion, to consider every other human being as an equal with whom we can make common cause. In short, to take the injunction to “love thy neighbor” and the Sermon on the Mount to heart.

That’s not just a Christian ideal; it runs through all ethical systems. I think the simplest condensation of all such exhortations is best summed up by the Dalai Lama: “My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness.”

Unhappily, religion is often used as a bludgeon. Tolerance is taboo. Many want to retreat into enclaves of the familiar, where everyone looks alike, acts and thinks alike. That’s no democracy; it is fascism.

We are in a parlous state. We have allowed our government - and ourselves - to become the playthings of great wealth. Unless we take charge - not by attacking government, but in judicious use of the franchise, extended to all citizens - we will lack the means to address the great issues of our time. A lot is on the line: not only “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness’” but the fate of the planet and all who inhabit it.