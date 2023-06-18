”Digital Dementia.”

That’s a term coined by Romanian academics Antonio Sandu and Polixenia Nistor in a 2020 research paper published in the Eastern-European Journal of Medical Humanities and Bioethics.

Wish I had said it.

It seems the perfect summation of what we have witnessed boiling though our contemporary, tech-mad civilization. The authors summarize it as “the negative effects on users’ cognitive abilities” as the result of the “almost indispensable use ... of communication technology, especially mobile technology.”

In other words, constant use of your cell phone is making you crazy.

Unlike Sandu and Nistor, I have not made a rigorous study of the subject, but anecdotal evidence keeps piling up. Just this week, a friend told me of watching a group of teenagers at a party, seated in a circle, each silently staring at a tiny screen. “It was like a seance,” she said. I’m sure you have seen something similar.

A doctor told me he was retiring from teaching for a variety of reasons; age, fatigue, burn-out. “Besides,” he said, “the students are getting dumber.” It’s not that they are getting dumber; it’s just that, with immediate answers on their cell phones, they have little reason to process ideas, make associations, detect similarity among dissimilar things — in short, to actually think.

Emotional trauma is on the rise among adolescents. Suicide is the leading cause of death between the ages of 10 and 24. Abusive text messages have a significant role in youthful depression. Rashes of car thefts and destructive behavior have been traced to reckless Tik-Tok challenges. What in the world is going on with the use of these handy devices?

We have been addicted to screens for over a hundred years, beginning with big-screen motion pictures, which became our most popular form of entertainment, once sound was added to silent films. Movies had a strong influence on the way we talked, behaved, and dressed. Sitting in a darkened room with others, we absorbed what we were seeing.

The most famous example is a scene in “It Happened One Night.” After Clark Gable removed his shirt to reveal he was not wearing an undershirt, sales of that undergarment plummeted. Dramas and romantic comedies made cigarettes sexy. (Tobacco companies paid to have smoking included in as many films as possible.)

Saturday westerns taught us to love guns and to believe that a Lone Ranger was more effective than law enforcement, deeply imbedding those dangerous notions in the American psyche. Gene Autry even sang about “totin’ my old 44." Studio executives, aware of their products’ influence, established a system of censorship to be sure they were teaching average families the right way to behave. (And that the wealthy were exempt from the rules.)

Then we jump forward to 1949 when television first came to the Quad-Cities on WOC-TV (channel 5 at the time). TV was on for only about four hours a day, with many of the programs just 15 minutes in length. While working for the station, I made a brief appearance on one — “Pat’s Record Shop” — exactly three times.

A few months later, I started doing an afternoon radio program on KWPC in Muscatine. I was amazed to find that almost everyone in town seemed to know me. Further, they treated me as a personal friend. That was both gratifying and unsettling.

As I thought about it, I realized that TV’s smaller screen had an even more powerful impact on the subconscious than movies. Watching it at home is a passive activity. Content pours into your brain like water into a bucket. It doesn’t engage the mind the way reading does. Your brain is at work when you read, translating words into mental pictures.

Children raised on television grow into adults easily persuaded, mistaking the medium for reality, which is why advertising gradually took it over.

As we migrated to the computer and then to the cell phone, passive viewing became an established aspect of life. The interactivity of the later, smaller screens became addictive. What was overlooked was how isolating this is.

Think about it. Watching movies was a shared experience. TV is seen alone or with family and friends. With the cell phone, it’s just you. A circle of friends mediated by a cell phone means you have no social life, just the illusion of one. If that’s the world you inhabit, a solar flare that shuts down satellites will leave you helpless.

We deplore the manner in which the country has become so sharply divided and intolerant. If we don’t spend time talking with and listening to others in person, widening our social circles, we have a hard time relating to those who aren’t exactly like us. The give and take of democracy become impossible.

As the screens have shrunk in size, our dependence on them has increased. Our fascination with technology, our preoccupation with entertainment and convenience, has damaged us as a society and as individuals. Now we’re facing the rise of artificial intelligence and coming into an age where it will be even more difficult to separate reality from what our screens tell us. Who will be in charge? People or machines?

Digital dementia could be the next pandemic.