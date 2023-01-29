Don Wooten: February contains much, but gets little respect

In just three days, we begin February, the shortest, coldest month of the year.

You could get an argument about the latter claim. Last year, it was January, by a slim margin. But the third month of winter usually takes the title. It helps to have a sufficient layer of snow on the ground to lock in the low temperatures and this last week’s total, while not impressive, may be enough to do the job this year.

It seems odd that February - nearer to the spring equinox than the winter solstice - should be so cold, especially when the Earth is now closer to the sun than in the summer, but that’s due to the earth’s tilt. The sun sits lower to the horizon in winter, which causes its rays, if they show up in these cloudy days, to strike the Earth like pebbles being skipped over a lake.

It’s a month that seems to be more endured than lived. Yet, in spite of the weather, it has a lot going for it. Valentine’s Day, our major celebration of love, comes right in the middle of its four-week span. Two of our three most consequential presidents, Washington and Lincoln, were born this month. (The third, Franklin D. Roosevelt almost made it; his birthday was close: January 30th).

This is when the Chinese New Year begins (currently, the year of the Rabbit). It’s also designated as Black History Month, an attempt to help our racially-impaired civilization face the importance and centrality of our fellow black citizens. And you’ll be pleased to learn it’s National Chocolate Lovers Month, with the very first day celebrating Dark Chocolate.

And let’s not forget Groundhog Day.

That particular observation has an interesting history. It started long go in Germany. For reasons that are lost in time, the belief arose that if a hedgehog came out of its burrow on Candlemas (Feb. 2nd) into a sunny day, it would scurry right back underground, spelling six more weeks of winter.

The tradition came to this country with European immigrants. The Pennsylvania Dutch continued the superstition, substituting groundhogs for European hedgehogs. In 1887, the citizens of Punxsutawney had a big party that day, deciding what the animal had seen and then gathering on Gobbler’s Knob to enjoy a festive meal. I believe groundhog was also on the menu.

Pennsylvania’s weather prophet, Punxsutawney Phil, was but one of several noted Feb. 2nd groundhogs across the country, e.g. Birmingham Bill of Alabama; Walter Wally of Raleigh, North Carolina; Chattanooga Chuck of Tennessee - the list of such local celebrities is a long one. But after Bill Murray’s film “Groundhog day” came out, Punxsutawney Phil swept the field.

(Incidentally, the movie is not only popular and entertaining, it also is a great ethical study. A man has to re-live Groundhog Day constantly until he learns to become an ethical and caring human being. If you haven’t seen it, do so. What better time than now?)

There is a scarier version of the Groundhog tradition that arose among the Celts. It was observed on Feb. 1st, one of four “quarter days” marking midpoints between the solstices and equinoxes. On this day, a supernatural hag named Cailleach went out gathering wood for her fireplace. If it chanced to be a sunny day, she collected a lot, meaning she would be needing them for the longer cold days ahead. On cloudy days, she quit early, signifying that warmer weather was near.

One other February event this year is the arrival of Ash Wednesday on the 22nd, marking the beginning of the 46-day penitential period of Lent preceding Easter. This is perhaps the most appropriate date for the month, since February gets is name from a Roman ritual, Februalia.

The ancient Roman calendar had only ten months, beginning on March 1st and ending in December. The period between, now named January and February, were “dead days.” When January and February were added, the latter was designated as a time of purification and atonement before the new year.

It was a time of mediation and prayer, not unlike Lent. It may well have been one of the many borrowings from Roman religion that helped shape early Christian rituals and beliefs. The name is assumed to have come from Juno Februa, mother of Mars, the god of war.

It was one of many ancient traditions and religious observances that filled the old Roman calendar. It was something from the distant past when the Ovid wrote of its antiquity, citing the use of fire and “anything used to cleanse our bodies . . in the time of our unshorn forefathers.”

Despite all it contains, February doesn’t get much respect. Early Britons called it “mud month” or “cabbage month.” While songs have been written about all 12 months, the list of February tunes is relatively short and undistinguished. There are a couple of jazz instrumentals of interest, including violinist Regina Carter’s “Forever February.”

Most of the songs are fairly recent and forgettable, with lyrics dominating melody. One exception may be Josh Groban’s “February Song.”

Unfortunately, he mispronounces February, missing the first of its tricky two “r”s.

Whatever you take from or give to the month, find a way to stay warm.