Today is William Shakespeare’s birthday - sorta.

The truth is, we don’t know for certain. All we have is the record of his baptism on April 26, 1564. Obviously he was born sometime earlier, but no record of that event exists. However, inquiring minds wanted to know and scholars were happy to supply an answer.

That it was in April seems clear enough. Infants were baptized shortly after birth, the length of time between birth and baptism depending on a variety of unknown circumstances, but three days seemed reasonable.

What made the 23rd appealing is that Shakespeare, arguably the greatest poet in the Western World, died on that date in 1616. It seemed appropriate that this unique individual should have the unique distinction of birth and death on the same day.

The fact that April 23rd is also the feast day of England’s patron Saint George, the Dragon-Slayer, was an added inducement. As scholars continued tracking down historical records, they discovered that St. George never existed. England’s patron may have been a fiction, but Shakespeare was not only a real person, but an exceptional one who had a decisive impact on the utility and spread of the English language.

It is for this reason that the United Nations declared April 23rd to be English Language Day. Of the more than 7,000 languages spoken around the globe, English is used by one in every four people. It is the common language of commerce and politics. There are five other languages accorded their own dates: Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian and Spanish. Each serves a significant portion of the world’s population.

English replaced French some years ago as the accepted language of diplomacy, something the French resent to this day. They take some consolation in that both remain in official use at UN sessions.

While each of the six major languages has its own date, April 23rd is shared by both English and Spanish. I think that’s appropriate. Spanish is to English in this country, as French is to English in Canada: a well established second language. It has long been a national practice of stating official and business information in both languages.

Today also has the light-hearted tag as “Speak Like Shakespeare Day.” One is advised to address men as ‘sirrah,’ women as “mistress,” and friends as “cousin.” This is also considered a good time to compare a woman to a summer day, or to attach “eth” to all verbs. I doubt that it will make four-letter verbs more respectable.

You probably already speak like Shakespeare. Our everyday language is loaded with phrases from his plays. Examples: “long and short of it . . cold comfort . . hoodwinked . . play fast and loose . . budge an inch . . without rhyme or reason. . early days . . high time . . own flesh and blood . . .a wild goose chase . . for goodness’ sake . . mum's the word . . Knock knock! Who's there? . . with bated breath . . break the ice . . lie low . . dead as a doornail . . foregone conclusion . . bag and baggage . . . good riddance.“ Well, you get the idea.

It’s impressive to think that plays written over 700 years ago remain the most popular in circulation. A Shakespearean play is being performed at every minute of the day somewhere in the world. They continue to be the acid test of ability for any actor who takes the profession seriously.

They endure because, not only are the plots compelling and well-crafted, but also because the characters are fully drawn and believable. Each one speaks as a fully-realized individual. Freud said that Shakespeare never makes a mistake in creating credible human beings.

But, above all, it’s the language. The lines of iambic pentameter are natural speech but the way ideas are expressed is poetry at its peak. A few words and expressions are out of currency, but it doesn’t take a scholar to comprehend what is being said. Some ideas are so simple and eloquently stated that you can write a book on their implications.

Over five years ago, David Hitz, a Silicone Valley entrepreneur, decided that the language in the plays ought to be updated, He said it would be “fascinating, fun, and educational” to translate Shakespeare into English! He invested some 3.7 million in the project which was undertaken by Lue Douthit, head of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s literary department. “Translators” were hired, one for each play.

In 2019, readings of the “translated” plays were staged which, I feel sure, brought on the COVID pandemic as divine retribution. The arrogance and presumption of the whole thing proved that having too much money can warp a person’s judgment. Also, that organizations dedicated to Shakespeare ought to be careful whom they hire.

Everyone who directs a Shakespearean play does some light editing. In a play like “Troilus and Cressida,” which Shakespeare wrote for Latin legal scholars, the editing gets fairly heavy, but does not require “translation.”

I’ve been in that position, and sweated every slight adjustment. I don’t think I did violence to Shakespeare’s creations, but was careful to visit his tomb in Stratford to apologize in person, just in case.

And, every April 23rd, I remember and honor the genius who’s given me - and the world - a treasure beyond a wealthy Silicone Valley entrepreneur’s comprehension.