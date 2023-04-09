“This is the day which the Lord hath made,

Shining like Eden absolved of sin,

Three parts glitter to one part shade:

Let us be glad and rejoice therein.”

That’s not a poem specifically about Easter. Phyllis McGinley wrote it to celebrate attending church services on a fine spring day. The title is “Sunday Psalm” and it grows from a paraphrase of verse 24 in Psalm 118. Whatever she intended, it suggests Easter to me. The weather may not always be appropriate, but the sentiment is.

I suppose McGinley’s poetry is no longer in fashion; her works rhyme and scan, techniques you don’t often run across in Poetry Magazine. She would be classified as a versifier rather than a poet. Another of her faults is lack of obscurity: her poems are easily comprehensible; even worse, they betray the sensibility of a suburban housewife.

After a while, you know longer care what the experts say; you go with what speaks to you and Phyllis McGinley speaks to me. I treasure my aging copy of “Times Three,” a generous assemblage of her poems that won the Pulitzer Prize in 1961.

She spoke to me literally some years ago when I wanted to produce a 30-minute television program using the title and contents of one of her collections: “The Love Letters of Phyllis McGinley.” I had no budget and her agent refused to let me use her material without paying a sizable fee.

So, I looked up her husband, Charles Hayden, in Larchmont, New York, got her on the telephone, mentioned a mutual friend to whom she had recently given an interview, told her my predicament, and asked for her help. The agent called me back minutes later, scolded me for bypassing him, and grudgingly permitted the use of her work for a $25 fee.

I still have the kinescope of that telecast, along with dozens of other “Spectrum” programs. The video quality is poor (kinescopes were made by focusing a movie camera on a TV screen) and live production values were primitive, but I make allowances for the enthusiasms of my youth.

Thinking about Easter and poetry reminds me yet again how poorly the greatest of Christian feasts measures against Christmas, and not only in poetry. You hear of bunnies, peeps, spring sales, and new clothes; but otherwise the impact on public consciousness is but a fraction of what we experience at Christmas.

I suppose that’s a good thing from a devotional point of view. Easter hasn’t yielded its sacred character to the market place. The atheist can’t avoid Christmas, but Easter can pass with little more secular awareness than news accounts of the pope’s health and sunrise services, alternating with ads for Easter sales.

That’s a bit odd, in that, unlike the clearly religious origin of the word Christmas, Easter seems to be derived from Oestre, Eostare, or Ostara, a Teutonic goddess of dawn; or eastre, an ancient word for spring; or even ostem, German for sunrise. Easter eggs and bunnies are about it in secular contributions to the feast.

If you dig a bit, you can find some seasonal poetry. Perhaps the best known is W.B. Yeats, “Easter, 1916,” which isn’t about the feast at all, but a powerful elegy for Irish rebels killed in the Easter Uprising.

One of the Metaphysical Poets, George Herbert, a Welsh courtier turned priest, wrote three poems on the subject, one of which is “Easter Song”:

“Can there be any day but this,

Though many suns to shine endeavor?

We count three hundred, but we miss:

There is but one and that one ever.”

Another fragment is from his “Easter Wings”

O let me rise

As larks, harmoniously,

And sing this day thy victories

And from Gerard Manley Hopkins’ “Easter Communion”:

“Pure, fasted faces draw unto this feast:

God comes in all sweetness to your Lenten lips.”

Joyce Kilmer of “Trees” fame contributed this brief Easter verse:

The air is like a butterfly

With frail blue wings.

The happy earth looks at the sky

And sings.

But I’ll give Phyllis McGinley the last word: the final stanza of “Sunday Psalm”

“Tonight - tomorrow - the leaf will fade,

the waters tarnish, the dark begin.

But this is the day which the Lord hath made:

Let us be glad and rejoice therein.”