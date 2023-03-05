Writing at midweek, I cannot be sure of today’s headlines. I know that former president Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care for a few days now and may have passed when this is printed. Whatever the circumstances, I want to get my appreciation of the man on the record.

Of the many political burdens I have borne over the past decades is my early and enduring admiration of Jimmy Carter in his single term as president. I consider him to be one of the finest human beings ever to enter the political arena. Conventional political wisdom sets him down as a presidential failure, but conventional wisdom can be pretty dumb.

Granted, he made mistakes. A genuine outsider, he kept his distance from the Washington establishment, which, in consequence, came to loathe him. Others have campaigned as outsiders, but quickly cozied up to the people and institutions they publicly decried. Carter stayed aloof,

It was, as I say, a mistake. Carter thought he could look past the press and Congress to the people, forgetting that those two institutions can effectively shape public opinion, and it was public opinion that did him in.

His biggest problem was the rise of OPEC, a new and unique situation for which neither he nor anyone else had a good response. Their oil monopoly caused a sharp rise in gasoline prices and a punishing inflation. But what sealed his loss of the presidency was heeding the counsel of Henry Kissinger and friends to let the deposed Shah of Iran into the U.S. for medical treatment.

Carter clearly foresaw the ill will such a move would engender, but not the enormity of it. He also counted on Kissinger and company to come to his defense, and that was foolish. His failed attempt to free the hostages prompted the national media to start counting the days and he became a prisoner of the hostage situation as surely as the people in captivity.

But that's what everyone knows. What people forget was his special skill as peacemaker. Getting Egypt’s Anwar Sadat and Israel’s Menachem Begin together for the Camp David Accords was the diplomatic coup of the century and both men agreed that only Carter could have done it.

His mediation in Africa gave us one of the few Third World successes in modern times. His determination to redress the most serious complaint against the U.S. in South America gave us the Panama Canal Treaty, a politically controversial move that was ethically perfect. He pursued the second round of the Strategic Arms Limitation talks.

His domestic actions included the creation of a national policy to deal with the energy shortage; deregulating the airline industry which made flights more affordable; civil service reform to make government more efficient.

But, if the good things about Carter were lost in the animus against his presidency, they blossomed anew now as he chose to pursue a variety of noble objectives as a private citizen.

He used his status as ex-president, not to extract obscene speaking fees, but to improve the lot of the poor and dispossessed. Whether working on housing in the Bronx, introducing effective farming techniques in Africa, or coaxing the communist government of Ethiopia¬ and the Eritrean rebels to come to Atlanta to negotiate an end to civil war, he spent his energies on the kinds of projects I wish our government would consistently pursue.

One of his major accomplishments was to form a coalition to conquer the widespread Guinea worm disease, which is on the brink of being completely eradicated. He also established a village-based health care system in thousands of African communities. In the political sphere, he worked to establish and strengthen democracy by overseeing 113 elections in 39 countries.

Carter is not a perfect man, by any means. He is proud, a bit self-righteous, and one of the least effective presidential speakers I have heard. But he is the kind of person our civics texts tell us should be president: intelligent, ethical, and willing to listen.

So, is he counted as a failed president? Blame the times, blame the situations, blame him. The fact is he left office under a cloud, defeated by a man whose presidential bid was considered a joke just four years before he beat Carter, and whose unethical behavior produced the Iran-Contra scandal.

Perhaps, as a people, we shy away from people who are truly ethical. We seem to prefer a show of morality rather than the real thing. Some theorists think a democracy tends to weed out both the best and the worst and to be truly comfortable only with the mediocre.

I don't believe that. I know enough of politics and the people in it to recognize the handful of truly exceptional men and women who are active and effective. But there have been several, like Carter, deemed to have fallen sort of their promise.

The bright side of all this is that Jimmy Carter found a way to do daily what he could only do occasionally as president: changing lives for the better, working for peace, using his formidable skills and conscience and his leverage as ex-president in the service of laudable goals.

In and out of office, Jimmy Carter worked tirelessly to make the world a better place. It is safe to say, no other president has had such a lasting, positive worldwide impact. He will be missed.