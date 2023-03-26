Spring has sprung.

Temperatures will yo-yo upwards during April, and we’ll have above average temperatures in May and June. The greening of the landscape is steadily creeping northward and will soon transform the region. We will also have flooding, but let’s stay focused on the positive.

That has been hard to do for quite a while now. If you are of a worrisome nature, you have a broad range of choices to feed your fretting. There are a number of problems that need to be addressed at once, but means to tackle them are not readily at hand. Banks have been playing fast and loose with deposits; we are near the tipping point in climate change; the House of Representatives is deadlocked for two years; and, yes, we still have COVID.

Despite the determination of many to downplay or ignore the COVID pandemic, the virus has made a profound change in our lives and left us with a lingering unease. There is a hint of desperation in our haste to consign the whole event to the past. After all, it’s over, isn’t it?

Not quite. We are still racking up over 22,000 cases and some 220 deaths each week. And there is agreement among health professionals that we continue to undercount both statistics. States want to stop releasing records in an unspoken response to the public desire to be done with the whole thing.

But wishing it away won’t work. Over a million Americans have already died of the disease, a figure that continues to grow, with a slight uptick this month after February’s decline. Pleasant weather will get us outdoors more frequently and that should help; but it won’t be a final solution. COVID will be with us for the rest of our lives.

We were able to quickly forget the devastating flu epidemic of 1918 which claimed 675,000 lives in this country, well short of COVID’s grim tally. I had not heard or read of it until fairly late in my life. It was rather akin to a family scandal that had been hushed up. In a sense, we’re trying to do the same thing with COVID.

The odds of that happening are slim. What makes it unlikely is the virus’s wildly changeable character. If you recall, we were slowing the pandemic down a bit after its first year until the delta variant hit and infections rose sharply. It is continuing to mutate rapidly in every person who has it - and by now that means most of us. Many changes should be benign, but it only takes one dangerous variant to set off another pandemic.

Good idea to save your test kits and masks.

We are being reassured by Fed officials that the banking situation is not out of hand and it would help if we believe them. The cold fact is that you cannot trust large banks to behave responsibly without tight regulation. We keep the Big Three on a leash, but opted to use a light rein on the rest.

We are a long way from the days of local banks and their 3,6,3 formula: 3% interest on deposits; 6% interest charges on loans; and out to the golf course by 3 p.m. That was a good way to make a living, but not a killing. For that, you needed to borrow to absorb as many banks as possible, cut staff, charge fees, and start taking risks. As long as you keep juggling, the profits can be dazzling. But let one thing go awry and you needed a bailout.

The Fed has done a fair job, but interest was kept too low for too long and and the temptation to risk borrowing too much was hard to resist. Congress can’t help. It’s too busy investigating Hunter Biden. We’ll see if the Fed can find a middle way on its own.

As for our climate conundrum, the Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change reports that we may pass the tipping point in the next decade. Their 7-year synthesis puts world temperature at 1.1 degree Centigrade above pre-industrial levels and on track to reach 1.5 degrees in the 2030s. At that point, change may be irreversible.

The North Pole region is heating up faster than the rest of the world; Greenland glaciers are melting rapidly; vast areas of unfrozen tundra are releasing methane, a pollutant 20 times more damaging than carbon dioxide. Those are troubling developments, but the really bad news comes from the South Pole.

Antarctica’s Thwaites Glacier (better known as the Doomsday Glacier) is melting slowly on the surface, but cracking and thinning on the bottom. The Florida-sized glacier could collapse by the end of the century, raising sea levels by a catastrophic two feet. Its loss would unlock other glaciers that are kept in place by its presence.

Is it possible to halt climate change at this late date? Simple. All it takes is for all countries to unite and agree on immediate action, regardless of the cost or interruption to all financial and national interests. Perhaps by having the United Nations take control. What are the chances?

We can’t wish these problems away, but it won’t help to curl up in a fetal position and whimper. Where we can act individually, we must. But it’s also important to acknowledge spring and take inspiration from the way the world comes to life again, despite the damage we have done to it.

Time and circumstance may not be on our side, but it’s worth doing all we can to match spring’s promise of renewal.