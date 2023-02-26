Ten days ago, this newspaper carried a Page 1 story about the resurrection of the old Davenport city dump. That wasn’t the stated claim, but that’s what it meant to me.

When I first settled in Rock Island, I could see smoke rising from the site, just west of the Centennial Bridge. If the wind was right, I could smell it. I wondered why Davenport was operating a dump so close to downtown and the river. Whatever the reason, it closed to the public in 1973, and I assumed that the garbage was either removed or safely sealed.

The smoke and occasional odor were gone and the fact of its existence faded from my memory. I guess city officials had the same reaction. After all, this was before the nation started getting serious about pollution. President Nixon had just established the E.P.A. in 1970 and the agency was in the early stages of sorting out its rules.

For many years, it was just this empty space, called Crescent Park, after the Crescent railroad bridge nearby. In 2002, Davenport commissioned a study by H.R. Green which recommended that the soil at the Old Davenport Dump be tested, a suggestion which was never taken. After all, the dump was history and there was vacant land which could be put to civic use.

Thus, in 2011, a small portion of land on the dumpsite was dedicated as Veterans Memorial Park. The bike path along the river added a nice amenity. The result was a pleasant addition to the city’s park system along a nice stretch of green next to the Mississippi.

I drove over to see what had been accomplished. I must admit that I thought it was perfect use of the land. I strolled by the river, sat and talked with a friend for a bit, and left thinking “Hard to believe this is actually a garbage dump.”

If it had stopped there, we’d have nothing to talk about, but you can’t halt the constant drive for “improvement.” Veterans wanted to make something more of the site, coming up with an impressive plan that included a river overlook, pathways, benches, sun shades and a natural amphitheater. They had an ally in an honored veteran, Mike Matson, one who has been in city government since 2008, first as an alderman; since 2020 as mayor.

The veterans established Friends of Veterans Memorial Park and began a fund drive, while petitioning Davenport for municipal aid. Thus began an ambitious phase two, kicked off with an $800,000 investment from the city. Construction started last May, during which a lot of soil was bulldozed before pausing for the winter. In creating the lovely limestone overlook, the city built a temporary bike path through the dump to protect recreationists.

That’s when the dump arose.

Walkers and bikers began encountering a wide assortment of garbage. While a lot had been excavated and borne away to the landfill, the site had been collecting waste products, residential and industrial, for over 75 years. There’s a lot left over.

One of those bikers was Judith Lee, alderman for the 8th ward. She had spent her life as an environmentalist, often hired by the government to consult with and train environmental professionals. She noted runoff, potentially contaminated, going onto the bike path and, ultimately, into the river and asked if the city had informed the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. She was assured that they had, but the city could supply no documentation. Thus began her quest for information.

It seems the city hadn’t followed the state rules and wanted to work their way out of an embarrassment without public notice, not an uncommon practice. Rather like the collapse of the temporary flood wall in 2019. It hadn’t been properly installed and maintained, but let’s not get into that.

At Wednesday’s Council meeting, Lee outlined what led to Davenport’s receipt of an official Notice of Violation for disturbing a closed dump without submitting an operational plan in writing. That doesn’t sound like a big deal, but it could result in legal action. She even mentioned the 2002 Green study, warning of the possibility of contamination by hazardous materials, something else the city ignored.

No governmental entity wants to be called out for negligence, but that’s what she did, starting in October 2022, and the city management team set out to correct her behavior by asserting that she is micromanaging and not following protocol in her conduct as an alderman. My advice to the city is, you’d better have hard evidence in hand. She is no pushover.

I first met Lee a few years ago over Scrabble games and was blown away by her encyclopedic knowledge. I once mentioned an EPA issue, the Keystone Pipeline, I had read about and she told me it was covered by one of President Carter’s environmental executive orders, which she cited by number. She may get lost in traffic, but not in the labyrinth of environmental law and regulations.

I questioned her about her career from college days to the present. She was often the first female in a field job, which ranged from entering a bear’s winter den to remove and replace a radio tracking collar while the bear gazed at her in hibernation, to tracking bighorn sheep for weeks, alone in the in the mountains of Idaho. She is often in the uncomfortable position knowing more about a subject than the expert she is dealing with.

Davenport can perhaps still make the Veterans Memorial Park project work, but it’s going to take a lot more effort and money than they imagine. Lee is one who can help them.