A friend told me of his recent visit with a former Quad-Citian now living in California. In the course of their conversation, my name came up and the former native responded incredulously, “Wooten! Is he still alive?”

A fair question. I often ask it myself.

Now three days into the beginning of my 95th year, I wonder why I am still here, pounding out yet another column. (Number 1,962 in the Argus; 1,400 for the Dispatch; a mere 156 for the Q C Times; but who’s counting?)

Clearly, there is some kind of persistence gene in the family. My older sister died early this year, just shy of her 102nd birthday. My younger sister is a youthful 90. My five children range in age from 65 to 71; my three grandchildren from 27 to 32. (You might hold on to these statistics; it’ll save space in my obit.)

Dad died at 69 of stomach cancer and my older brother, David Jr., at 15 from a ruptured appendix — well before the days of sulfa drugs and penicillin. Mom’s body simply quit 80 days after her 94th birthday, which is why I have circled June 5th on my calendar. If I make it past that, I’m on my own.

That’s more biographical data than I have ever crammed into this space. Again, save it for the obit. I could write one now, but for the fact I have no idea when and how it all ends. If I were living in one of those states that permit assisted suicide, I could arrange an absolute deadline, but I’ll just take my chances.

Don’t think I take death lightly. It’s a grim fact for the deceased and really tough for survivors. It’s just that Father Griffith, our spiritual advisor back in seminary days, made an observation that impressed me. It was something to the effect that you can’t make sense of life until you have come to terms with death. So, I spent some time doing just that.

As a biology major, I knew that all living things end. Some trees last for centuries and some microscopic critters, frozen in tundra for thousands of years, came back to life when warmed up; but then they died. There’s no escape.

Pope Francis and President Biden are getting up there, though, from my vantage point, they’re just kids. Francis was asked about death and said that he didn’t fear it but he was a sissy; he just hoped it didn’t hurt a lot — the same conclusion I reached in 1948.

The truth is, I never expected to live this long. I am well past my sell-by date but continue to putter around. (This assumes I am still at it when this appears in print. Each deadline has its unique date.) There is less to do in whatever time is left, but a few chores remain; things like tidying up a will; picking someone to pull the plug, if it comes to that; and finishing up a few rashly-promised writing assignments.

After 74 years in broadcasting, I am slowly withdrawing from the profession. I am notoriously slow to leave anything I start. It took the final 10 of my 60 years with the Genesius Guild to pry myself out of Lincoln Park. If it weren’t for my total loss of balance, I would continue my four WVIK radio programs till the end, but am slowly dropping them, one by one.

It’s easier when others decide for me. I had intended to remain a problem in the Illinois state senate for decades, but voters decided eight years were enough. I became a classical music critic in the late '50s for the Catholic Messenger, later showing up in the Moline Daily Dispatch, then briefly in Commonwealth Magazine and the National Catholic Reporter — until rock crowded out all other forms of musical reportage.

As I have repeatedly complained, I was talked into doing this column for the Rock Island Argus at the beginning of 1986 and it was absorbed, with that paper, into the Dispatch and, ultimately, the Quad-City Times. While reluctant at first, (I am a talker, not a writer) I came to appreciate the opportunity to have a public voice and developed a conscience about sitting down every Wednesday night for as long it takes to get it done.

Here again, others — editors and/or readers — will decide when it stops. Otherwise, I’m in for the long haul. I can do it sitting down at home.

Nothing lasts. We read of great empires and the individuals central to them, but all are gone. Only the stories and myths live on. Mortality is the uncomfortable fact of our lives. Death is not a topic that comes up at most cocktail parties.

One interesting aspect of the self-aware human mind is that it cannot conceive of not being. It seems impossible that the personality created by our brain can just disappear. Over time, we have imagined differing fates for that spirit when the body that sustained it goes: ranging from forms of hell to heaven.

We have learned what people experience when they die on the operating table and are later revived: a sequence of encounters so pleasant that they lose all fear of a second, final death. By a recent fluke, we found out what appears to cause it.

A man was wired up for a brain test when he suddenly died. For the first time, we had a record of brain activity at that moment. Blood rushes to the brain and it becomes unusually active. Apparently it provides a consoling dream as we pass away. That’s something worth remembering when we face finality.

Shakespeare’s Prospero got it right: “We are such stuff as dreams are made on, and our little life is rounded with a sleep.”