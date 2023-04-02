When I sat down last Wednesday to write this column, my intention was to follow an old tradition, but the news intruded.

Since seminary days I have spent part of Holy Week — which starts with today’s Palm Sunday - reading at least one book about some aspect of religion. There were no set standards. It could be devotional or heretical, fact or fiction; analytical or speculative.

That process yielded some interesting ideas and not a few Sunday columns. This year I sent my sights of a provocative new work by Francesca Stavrakopoulou, “God: An Anatomy” and a 1996 Pulitzer prize-winner, “God: a Fictional Biography” by James Wicks.

But that was before the news came that Pope Francis had been hospitalized and the latest issue of the National Catholic Reporter landed in my mailbox. That juxtaposition brought into focus the fragility of all that Francis has tried to accomplish.

The announcement that Francis is suffering from a respiratory infection is worrying. He had a potion of his right lung removed after a bout of pneumonia when he was 21, just before he entered the seminary. Given that and his age (86) he is in a vulnerable condition.

Add to that news the page one headline in the current issue of National Catholic Reporter. It makes plain why this latest illness has many Catholics edgy. Among the many articles celebrating his 10 years as pope, the lead story asserted that, if he lives two more years, he will have had time to appoint about two-thirds of American bishops and archbishops, tipping the balance between episcopal hard-liners and the pastoral prelates he prefers.

That’s enough to bring Catholics to their knees; most praying for his recovery; while a fair proportion will earnestly entreat God to grant Francis his eternal reward, without much caring what it might be. You can count a dedicated minority of America’s Catholic hierarchy in the latter group.

Catholics in the United States are divided. Some are retreating into a small enclave of rigid conservatism, controlled by bishops wedded to the past and funded by wealthy hard-liners who see religion as a useful political tool. They have gained majority control of the Supreme Court and are working, in cooperation with Christian fundamentalists, to turn our democracy into a Christian authoritative state. That may sound extreme, but that’s because you don’t watch Eternal Word TV.

Others see in Francis a return to something more akin to the very beginnings of Christianity, when it consisted of gatherings of people who were trying to practice Jesus’ teachings of radical equality. It’s not surprising that women and slaves, living under male domination, were drawn to the prospect of such a world.

The Pope’s newest project to that end is synodality, bringing laity into equal exchanges with clergy to determine the future of Catholicism. It is viewed by some as a threat to the monarchical structure of the church, but Francis’ admirers see it as a loosening of the Holy Spirit into the world, welcoming all, excluding none. It is a revival of the ideals first proposed in the Second Vatican Council, called by Pope John XXIII in 1962.

The process is underway, embraced by some, resisted by others. It will be interesting to see how it comes together in Rome this coming October, with a second meeting a year later. The culmination of the project is another reason to hope the Pope makes a complete recovery. His presence will give the unwieldy undertaking coherence.

As the world continues to fragment into differences: political, religious, ethnic, racial, etc., its major religion, Christianity, appears to be faltering in the west, especially in the United States. The mainline Protestant denominations have seen church attendance dropping steadily. Some megachurches continue to draw crowds, but even the fundamentalists are losing adherents.

Sex scandals have dogged all religions through the years, but nothing has been so dramatic and debilitating to Catholicism as the revelation of widespread pedophilia among a supposedly celibate clergy and the routine cover-up of offenses by Catholic bishops. It destroyed Catholicism’s control of Ireland and has weakened its authority everywhere.

Francis stepped into his pontificate with the burden of dealing with the problem and he has made some headway, but the wound is deep and will take a long time to heal. While many of the hierarchy went into a defensive crouch, Francis moved toward openness and healing. It has worked to a degree, but much remans to be done.

It has been difficult to get clergy and laity to focus on even more pressing problems, such as climate change and the resulting mass immigration it has caused. The hope is that synodality will provide the means to focus attention on this and other problems roiling the world.

Francis expressed his frustration a while back when he fretted to an Italian Jesuit magazine that the church was too fixated on “homosexuality, abortion, and birth control.” There are weightier problems to deal with and he has tried to use his position in the church and the world to bring us all together to address them.

He can’t get the job done from a hospital bed. A lot is riding on his recovery.