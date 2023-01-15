Don Wooten: Reasons for leaving the Christmas tree up until Feb. 2

Yes, my Christmas tree is still up, all LED-light-cluttered-angel-topped 10 feet of it.

I acknowledge that Christmas is three weeks past and that the 12 Days of Christmas ended on January 6th. But there are three good reasons why it continues to dominate the south end of my living-room; each compelling in its own way.

The first cites historical precedent. During the Middle Ages, the Christmas season did not end till February 2nd, the Feast of the Purification of the Blessed Virgin. It is also the Feast of the Presentation, and Candlemas: three names for a single day.

Candlemas was the term given to an English tradition of ending the season by lighting candles made of pure beeswax, using wooden matches for the purpose. They were blessed in bundles for use during the rest of the liturgical year.

Presentation refers to the Jewish practice of women bringing their newborn sons to the Temple 40 days after their births. Two turtle doves were offered as they were dedicated to God. There is no mention of the same ritual for female babies.

The Purification title seems out of place. According to Luke’s gospel, that rite had to be completed before the Presentation. Purification was an old practice in some early societies. Men seemed to think women should be ritually cleansed after birth or even menstruation. Apparently, they viewed the physicality of both as somewhat distasteful, which is why women were always tended by women at such events.

Luke uses the occasion to introduce an old man, Simeon, and a prophetess, Anna, who both greet the child as “a light to the revelation of the Gentles” and “the redemption of Israel” and warn Mary of sorrow to come.

However, the day is marked theologically, it meant the end of secular festivities. If you happened to be one of Queen Elizabeth’s favorites, she would visit your estate for the extended holidays, something that could bankrupt her host. She came with her full court — from kitchen help to courtiers and guards.

In those days, there was no tree involved in English Christmas observances. Queen Victoria’s consort Prince Albert was responsible for introducing it. When the handsome German nobleman married Great Britain’s young queen, he brought the customs of his native land to the English court. His most impressive innovation was the Christmas tree. Britons were captivated by the royal pair (some things never change) and quickly followed their example.

German immigrants brought the tree with them to this country, but kept them in their homes at first. The tree moved into public spaces when many of these newcomers clustered in Pennsylvania towns. Most Americans, inheriting Puritan scruples, considered putting up a tree a pagan ritual and were scandalized.

The first decorated Christmas tree to make it into a U.S. church was set up in 1851 by Rev. Heinrich Schwan, pastor of Zion Lutheran of Cleveland, Ohio. It took a while to get pious congregations to accept the symbol, but within a few decades, Christmas trees became an accepted presence in church and home.

Franklin Pierce was the first president to install a Christmas tree in the White House. As electric lights began to replace lighted candles on the tree, Calvin Coolidge established the National Tree Lighting tradition on the White House lawn in 1923.

A committed traditionalist, I have happily carried the custom into my home, finally investing in a huge artificial tree and all the ornamentation it can hold. Whether I will be in the company of family, friends, or alone, I bring it up from the basement every year and set it alight

There is a second, more personal reason for keeping it so long. Bernadette, who suffered for many years from severe osteoporosis, fell and broke two bones in December 2010, before the tree was assembled. After an operation, she went into rehab and, after appearing to be making another recovery, went into decline and died away from home, during a blizzard on Feb 2, 2011: Candlemas. She never got to see the tree that season.

Since then, Feb. 2 seems an appropriate day for the lights to go out.

The third reason is probably more honest. It’s an artificial tree that has to be assembled branch by branch, a task that takes considerable time and effort to get up and in place, then lit and ornamented. Taking it apart, packing all its parts, and hauling containers to the basement is a much longer and more arduous task, one I have had to pass on to helpful friends.

In recent years, I have been tempted to leave it in storage. Christmas has become a quiet time, one I spend with my next-door son. My other children are scattered across the country, from Alaska to Florida, and each has a home and circle of family and friends to entertain.

Yet, that tree has seen a lot over the years; it represents so much of the distant and recent past that it deserves to have its place in the living-room. I see in its glow so many faces and events worth remembering and re-living that I am tempted to keep it in place permanently.

But 40 days will do.