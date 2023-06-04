Wednesday evening, just before 8 p.m., I turned on the TV and tuned in C-SPAN to watch the House of Representatives at work. A fortuitous choice: they had just started voting on HR 3746, the “Fiscal Responsibility Act.”

That meant I had been spared the oratory and got to see our representatives in action. It reminded me of the times I spent watching my Illinois senate colleagues when controversial bills were up for a vote.

Wednesday night, I could see Congressional members massing in the back, waiting to cast their votes when it was safe to do so. It was a familiar sight. Far-right and far-left members quickly voted against the measure. Those in swing districts were waiting to cast a safe “No” vote to quell rabid primary voters, once it was clear the bill’s passage was assured. The margin was 314 to 117.

Whenever a legislator votes, he or she usually keeps two things in mind: the need for the bill and how voters will think of their choice. The public mind is easily swayed and tough choices can give your next opponent campaign ammunition.

If you are convinced that a bill must be enacted or defeated, you have to be ready to lose an election if your vote doesn’t correspond with public perception of it. Which is why it’s so hard to pass tax bills. No matter the need, it will be used against you — and it usually works.

Once I stood in the Illinois House with a colleague, discussing the absolute need to defeat a bill which had inflamed public opinion, thanks to unscrupulous proponents. He agreed, but said, “The problem is that it’s too hard to explain.” With that, he voted “Aye.” He coasted to reelection.

Years ago, the Supreme Court decreed that political campaigning cannot be censored, which is why so many lie so easily. The only recourse is to sue for defamation if you have lost — a waste of time and money. It won’t put you back in office.

The run-up to Wednesday’s Congressional vote had been a long-drawn-out drama that had the nation’s financial institutions on edge. Many of them had been engaged in risky dealings to raise quick profits, counting on interests rates remaining near zero.

Unfortunately, that low interest rate had long outlived the need to overcome the negative effects of the 2008 financial collapse (blame the banks for that one, too) and banks took advantage of it to go on a borrowing binge. It was risky, but only if the Federal Reserve decided to raise interest rates.

In the event, the Fed did. A major part of its job is to keep inflation under control. When Covid-19 hit, it upset the delicate links of supply and demand which characterize modern international trade. Add ongoing wars in the Middle East, the Covid pandemic, and some plain price-gouging and inflation soared worldwide.

Meanwhile, the national debt ballooned, thanks in large measure to the 2017 tax relief bill for the wealthy, which cost as much as 2022’s 1.9 trillion COVID relief measure. Satisfying greed is as expensive as serving real need.

The Federal Reserve purchases and sells Treasury securities as a means to influence federal interest rates and the nation's money supply. As the largest holder of such debt, it is in the position to change interest rates to keep the economy on an even keel. It met its prime responsibility by raising interest at a slow but steady rate. Over-extended banks were caught out. Two had to be taken over; others failed.

It was a dicey situation, Not raising the ceiling would result in a downgrade by credit rating agencies, increased borrowing costs for businesses and homeowners, and a drop in consumer confidence that could rock the United States' financial market and tip its economy — and the world's — into immediate recession. The bill had to pass, but members could vote against it, if needed. 117 did: 71 Republicans and 46 Democrats.

Why is it necessary? Why has Congress chosen to go through the pro forma business of agreeing to pay the debts it has incurred? It doesn’t seem necessary: the Constitution, as amended, requires it.

The debt ceiling bill was an artifact of the First World War: the Second Liberty Bond Act of 1917. That bill allowed the Treasury to issue bonds and take on other debt without specific Congressional approval, as long as the total debt fell under the statutory debt ceiling. It was increased when needed. Since that time, passing such a bill has been strictly pro forma.

That is, until the Clinton presidency, when a Republican Congress tried to force a reduction in public spending with a budget-slicing bill and a threat not to raise the debt ceiling. It was a bluff and Clinton called it. Obama had a tougher time, but managed to get past it.

This time, there are about 20 anarchists among House Republicans who seem to imagine themselves Samsons, ready to bring the temple down around them. They managed to exact some small victories at the expense of welfare recipients and to reduce the IRS’s ability to go after wealthy tax evaders. But the ceiling limit is suspended until January 2025, past the next presidential election.

The whole business is an elaborate charade, but one that will be sold to persuadable voters as “fiscal responsibility.” At a post-session press conference, House Speaker even McCarthy put the vey best gloss on it while blasting President Biden and Democrats.

The most realistic maneuver would have been to rescind the last two Republican tax breaks for the wealthy. That would constitute true “fiscal responsibility,” but a move our money-soaked politicians would find too risky.