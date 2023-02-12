In two days, we come to the center of February, the one date that everyone associates with the month: February 14th, St. Valentine’s Day: a celebration of love set at what is normally the coldest time of the year. As we continue to enjoy above-average temperatures, we can still appreciate the reassurance of an old song: “I’ve got my love to keep me warm.”

The presence or absence of love is a standard by which we measure the quality of our lives. The thing we miss most is the physical closeness of a loved one. True, if we find ourselves in long isolation with a partner, life may get a bit messy, but it is manageable.

Love is a four-letter word. Similarly-structured words tend to be the crude Anglo-Saxonisms that this newspaper won’t print. Like them, “love” can serve as a noun or a verb; can be stretched into an adjective or adverb. The word’s advantage is that it can take on many shades of meaning.

The most direct expression of love is in an intimate relationship: the strongest instinct in all living things. A self-aware being often finds additional objects of affection. We can speak of love for a spouse, a friend, our country, God, football, nature, chocolate, hot coffee - almost anything that excites a sense of connection, however remote.

Romantic love is the elusive thing we all pursue, yet it is something that waxes and wanes over time. Sexual attraction is the strongest, and infatuations can bloom at any stage of life. The trick is to find the kind of centered relationship that endures. That takes a stronger union of minds than of bodies.

But love has a wider range than the bond between two. St. Paul’s first letter to the Corinthians chronicles its operation in the world: Love is patient, is kind, does not envy, does not boast, is not proud, does not dishonor others, is not self-seeking, is not easily angered, keeps no record of wrongs — on through a long list of how it should function in this world.

It’s something we ought to read in full from time to time - whether we are church-goers or not - just to be reminded that it is more profound than hearts and flowers. Faith, hope, and love are all essential, “but the greatest of these is love.”

(When I was at St. Thomas elementary school in Memphis, the phrase was “faith, hope and charity.” I found out later that this translation was in general circulation because a major American cleric - I think it was Cardinal Spellman - preferred that usage as a tool in fund-raising.)

Valentine’s Day has been around for a long time and probably began with one of those take-overs for which the Christian Church is noted.

Many Roman festivals go back to pastoral rituals which predate the founding of Rome in 753 B.C.E. One was a fertility rite called Lupercalia which ran for three days in the middle of February. It is supposed to have arisen among shepherds who tended flocks near the Lupercal, a cave in the Palatine Hill. Romans claimed that this was where the founders of Rome, Romulus and Remus, were nursed by a she-wolf - hence the name from Lupus, Latin for wolf.

The festival involved a feast in which cakes made by the Vestal Virgins were served. A goat and wolf were sacrificed by two naked young men. Blood from the sacrifice was smeared on their foreheads, and wiped away using woolen cloths dipped in milk. The two men then took strips of the goat hide and ran through the town, striking people with them,

Young wives were eager to be hit in order to ensure fertility. As the feast filtered out beyond Rome, it is said that young women would write their names on a slip and place it in an urn. Young men would then pull out a slip and pair up for a time with the woman so chosen, some couples ultimately marrying.

As you can imagine, early Christians were scandalized by such behavior. At the end of the 15th Century, Pope Gelasius II declared February 14th - the center of the three-day Lupercalia - to be the Feast of St. Valentine, something to replace the rustic festival. There were three St. Valentines, about whom almost nothing factual is known. Two of them may be the same person.

But St. Valentine didn’t become associated with love until much later, and you can thank the birds for that. In his 1375 poem, “The Parliament of Fowls,” Geoffrey Chaucer cited a common belief in Medieval England and France: writing, ““For this was sent on Seynt Valentyne’s day / Whan every foul cometh ther to choose his mate.”

The oldest surviving Valentine love letter was written in 1415 by the Duke of Orleans to his wife when he was imprisoned in the Tower of London after the Battle of Agincourt. It soon became a common practice to send affectionate notes and gifts on that day.

Hand-made Valentines were circulated in this country as early as the 1700s. Esther A. Howland, celebrated as “Mother of the Valentine,” began selling the first mass-produced valentines in America in the 1840s. Printed greeting cards overtook written ones in 1900. And the rest is Hallmark history.

However it came about, St. Valentine’s Day is firmly lodged in the calendar and in our practice. In a capitalist society, that means it is a commercial commodity. It is estimated that some $25.9 billion is spent each year on this observance, making it the third priciest day of the year.

Breaking it down to averages, those who keep count note that the average person's expense - cards, candy, flowers, dinners, even clothing - at Valentine’s in 2022 was $175.41. This year, it is estimated to be $182.80. If it’s for someone you love, it’s money well spent.

But if you’d like to economize, you can make your own card. Here’s a free verse.

Rose are red, violets are blue.

I’m saving some money to spend later on you