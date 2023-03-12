The Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol was the most serious attack on the republic since the Civil War. Fortunately, it was Trumpian in nature: loud, ham-handed, clumsy, and, ultimately, a failure.

It is unlikely that another such violent insurrection will be repeated. If our democracy fails, it will not be by an outrageous public attack but by a thousand quiet, little-noticed rebellions.

That insurrection is already underway. It is taking place in the red states dominated by Republican legislators and governors. One by one, they are enacting laws that chip away at our national unity and structure. And we barely notice.

Here in the Quad-Cities, we are becoming aware of this subtle guerrilla war because Iowa is an active member of this new Confederacy.

You’d expect this kind of subversion from southern states, which never truly conceded their loss in 1865. The institution of slavery, for which the war was fought, was simply modified into a universal subjection. Former slaves were no longer owned, but were kept in economic, educational, political, and social servitude; enforced by the informal — but very real — threat of lethal punishment.

It has been an odd and complicated development; from the sunny promise of the '50s to the surly, combative atmosphere we live in today.

Trying to chart a single path from then to now is both frustrating and futile. Greed played a major role, but it was simply one of the brightest threads woven into the tapestry of our times.

One can identify a beginning of the seismic shift of public trust in government to our takeover of a colonial war in Vietnam. That followed a series of subversive actions in the Middle East to help companies exploit their vast oil resources. We started by overthrowing Iran’s democracy to install a compliant shah. It’s been downhill ever since.

On the domestic front, capitalism became not just a practical means of pricing but a fang-and-claw system of economic inequality. Family farms slowly yielded to corporate agriculture. Television began to weaken the fabric of society by entertaining families at home, after which social media came along to shred it further.

A dawning awareness of the harm our dependence on conveniences was doing further unsettled the average citizen. Automobiles and power generation were found to be permanently changing the climate. A burgeoning world population intruded into nature, unleashing a succession of progressively deadly diseases. COVID-19 is only the latest and others are sure to follow.

All of these pressures shook our confidence in self-government, leaving many open to the fantasy that a strong man would set things right. The means to sell that idea were at hand and used by calculating authoritarians or talented con artists. One of the latter was elected president and everything started to come apart.

We corrected that mistake for the moment, but the damage was done. Corporate America and some ultra-wealthy individuals invested heavily in electing politicians who would serve their needs. Vague promises to make things better were not as effective as stirring fear of immigrants, racial and sexual minorities, and anyone who tried to make government serve citizens’ needs.

Charles Koch had proved the best way to take over the country was by investing at the state level, where the cost of electing someone you controlled was relatively cheap. Once in office, they could start restricting the vote to those most likely to keep them in there.

To this end, they started enacting laws to bind certain groups to them. For fundamentalists, that meant banning access to abortion and same-sex marriage. Banning certain books and funneling tax money for public education into religious and for-profit schools would also satisfy racists and investors.

Loosening restrictions on child labor laws and keeping minimum wages low would please business interests. Keeping guns and ammunition easily available to anyone who wanted them would secure the votes of Second Amendment fanatics. Almost any bill, no matter how extreme, that would lock in a particular segment of voters will find a sponsor.

Such legislative activity seldom hits national headlines. But those who still read newspapers in Arkansas, Tennessee, Georgia, and, yes, Iowa, will learn of them and might write letters to the editor, but to no negligible effect.

How does it happen that we prefer candidates who perform and entertain us, playing to our fears and insecurities, to those who actually know how to govern fairly and effectively? Those who talk of helping the average citizen, but who serve only the rich and powerful? Who long to possess power with no practical idea about what to do with it?

There are several in Congress, about 20, who hold power over the House Speaker and determine the priorities of that chamber. But there are many more, quite unknown to the people who elected them, who are changing state government in destructive ways.

The quiet insurrection goes on.