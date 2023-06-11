Having finished my column early Wednesday, and with time to spare, I decided to watch the Davenport City Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting. These are usually a study in tedium, but I suspected that this one would be different.

It was the first council meeting after the collapse of the old Davenport Hotel 10 days before. It had been converted to an apartment building in the '60s, but I remember it as the slightly seedy place where my mother and younger sister stayed when visiting during my senior year at St. Ambrose.

Davenport soon made the national news. CBS, NBC. and ABC began their evening newscasts with dramatic pictures of the wreck, with reporters on location. It was a story with legs, one that would recur during the week. International news sources picked it up as well. Local stations have spent much of their daily newscasts with comments on the situation and interviews with former occupants.

They all spoke of cracked walls, windows that couldn’t be opened or closed, sagging floors and ceilings: a litany of damage and decay. This newspaper carried a front-page account from a new employee who had just moved into one of the apartments and providentially had gone to buy groceries just before it all came down.

I was one of many who were startled by the next-day announcement that the building would be demolished, starting within the next 24 hours. That left little time to search the rubble for survivors. Someone was being too efficient.

A group quickly assembled to protest and the city backed off, deciding to get help from the state to do an orderly search. Stories soon began to circulate about the building’s shoddy and dangerous condition, which only worsened despite regular city inspections.

Bricks were observed bulging or falling from the load-bearing walls. Yet life went on with minor repairs from time to time, but no command from city hall to fix the place or evacuate. All this came out in the aftermath, along with affecting stories of loss and grief.

As a city inspector quit under a cloud, anger grew; a large one-word sign, “Corruption” was displayed and lawsuits have been filed. Corruption is a heavy charge. “Incompetence” or “Negligence” surely apply, but making the more serious charge stick will take some doing,

With that background, it is no surprise that, while the meeting began with the usual droning minutiae of official business, information about projects approved, upcoming events and concomitant road closures, public comment was a different matter: indignant, agitated, and angry. Speakers were cautioned not to slander individuals during their 3-minutes at the microphone, but names were blurted out.

I felt for council members who had to just sit there and take it. As an onlooker, I was able to get up for a few minutes to go make a sandwich, but didn’t miss much of the pent-up emotion that washed over the room. I imagined aldermen (and women) were wondering exactly what they had done to be so roundly and soundly chastised.

There are several explanations, which may or may not constitute expiation.

To begin with, city business is handled by the professional staff, headed by the city manager or chief administrator. They are the ones responsible for carrying out in detail the general programs and procedures approved by the city council. Council members or aldermen seldom get into the action. Unlike legislators at state and national level, they are not expected to be in command of what’s going on. Often, they are purposely kept out of such details.

Where the two arms of city government meet is at the top, usually with the mayor and city administrator in close contact. Often, a city lawyer and one or two other influential figures join them, to strategize and direct. Objectives and projects are agreed on and are sent to the council to vote up or down. Enough information is supplied to tilt decisions one way or the other.

That's not a universal procedure, but it’s the way many cities operate. In a municipality like Davenport, heavily committed to real estate and business interests, it can become easy to let things like close inspections slide. That’s not an accusation, just an off-hand supposition. If the council is heavily populated by businessmen and landlords, it’s can be a contributing factor to consider.

On a higher level, there is the problem inherent in the fact that this country is founded on two conflicting ideologies: capitalism and democracy. The only way they can co-exist is if capitalism is closely regulated and managed by political leaders who act in the interests of the demos, the people. That has proven to be a problem at all levels of governance.

Capitalism has no moral or ethical underpinning. It’s primarily a practical way to handle pricing. It is powered by greed, which is not commonly considered a virtue. Democracy is a messy means of affecting the will of the people, ideally undertaken with motives of fairness and honesty. The two “isms” operate in a constant tension which requires tireless vigilance to maintain and sustain a balance.

Even a skilled tightrope walker can lose his balance. Slight slips can be quickly corrected, but lose your footing and you can lose your life - without a safety net. At the moment, Davenport is searching for such a net. The city council can supply that net, if it gets to work.

Meanwhile, I now have time to proofread next week’s column.