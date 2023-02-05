In last week’s litany of events and anniversaries in February, I omitted one that is observed today: the birthday of Adlai Ewing Stevenson II.

I admit that few people will note or care, but this is the man who changed my vote in 1952 from Republican to Democratic. True, he wasn’t the sole agent; there were several circumstances that led to the switch, but he helped make the transition not only inevitable, but palatable.

Stevenson was born on this day in 1900 in California, later moving with his family to Bloomington, Illinois. The Stevensons were people of means and significance. His grandfather, Adlai Stevenson I, had been vice president in Grover Cleveland’s second administration. His father, Lewis Stevenson was appointed U.S. Secretary of State in 1914.

The family’s fortune was derived from the Bloomington Pantagraph, a newspaper with the largest circulation outside Chicago. It was founded by his maternal grandfather. Jesse Fell, a close friend of Abraham Lincoln.

Adlai himself had a long and distinguished career in public service. Among many early duties were a role in organizing the United Nations and being a delegate to that body in the late '40s. He was to end his career as U.S. ambassador to the U.N.

In 1948 he was elected Illinois’ 31st governor and spent his term working to clean up corruption in state government and laying the groundwork for a new state constitution which was finally adopted in 1970, five years after his death.

Stevenson came to my attention during the televised Chicago national conventions in 1952. The GOP went first, in early July. Robert Taft, ultra-conservative senator from Ohio, had sewn up the delegate vote; but Dwight Eisenhower supporters were doing some back-room deals to shift them to Ike. The clincher came with an agreement to make Earl Warren, governor of California, the next Supreme Court Chief Justice.

It was an exciting thing to watch, and I was delighted to see Taft, who intended to cancel Social Security and undo much of New Deal legislation, defeated. At that moment, Eisenhower had my vote, the first one I was now old enough to cast in a national election.

But everything came apart when Ike consented to accept Richard Nixon as vice president. The only person in public life I detested more than Nixon was Joseph McCarthy. Both were feeding off the toxic fiction that government was teeming with subversive communist agents. I was to spend most of my adult life voting against Richard Nixon.

With Nixon on the ticket, how could I choose to put him next in line to the presidency? With that question hanging in the air, I tuned in the Democrats’ gathering two weeks later to see what they had to offer.

It was a mixed bag. Senator Estes Kefauver had won the most primaries. He had been leading a senate investigation into big-city crime, which bosses in both parties found unsettling. Retiring President Harry Truman had offered his support to Stevenson six months earlier, but he demurred, saying he was committed to running for a second term as governor. Some friends started a draft movement, but he told them, privately and publicly, to stop.

Other candidates were hard to find. There was a sense that Eisenhower would defeat anyone daring to run against him. Democrats went to Chicago with little enthusiasm.

The opening session changed things. As governor of the host state, Adlai gave a welcoming speech. As was the case in all his public statements, it was stirring and witty. Suddenly, his draft movement had new life. He finally consented to his nomination and eventually won.

Late at night, as the convention closed and most viewers had gone to bed, he gave his acceptance speech. It was riveting. This is the section that really registered with those who heard it:

“When the tumult and the shouting die, when the bands are gone and the lights are dimmed, there is the stark reality of responsibility in an hour of history haunted with those gaunt, grim specters of strife, dissension and materialism at home, and ruthless, inscrutable and hostile power abroad. The ordeal of the 20th century — the bloodiest, most turbulent age of the Christian era — is far from over. Sacrifice, patience, understanding and implacable purpose may be our lot for years to come.

“Let's talk sense to the American people! Let's tell them the truth, that there are no gains without pains, that we are now on the eve of great decisions.”

That’s when i decided that this man gets my vote. Those words, with but slight modification, apply to our situation today. But “talking sense” doesn’t seem to work in modern campaigning, if it ever did. Lies, compounded and repeated, designed to awaken rage, resentment, grievance, are on offer everywhere. That’s how we get such odd people in positions of power; not to achieve anything useful, but just to have that power.

Adlai was clearly a well-educated, thoughtful patrician: an “egghead,” so termed by Stewart Alsop, taking his baldness as a cue. His brother, Joe, introduced the term in his newspaper column about Stevenson and it entered the lexicon. He kidded about the label, but it was enough to convince many voters that he was not one of them. A feeling that persists in the electorate today about anyone who tries to “talk sense to the American people.”