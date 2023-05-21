Racism and misogyny are in a race to dominate American politics. Each is an animus with deep historical roots.

The latter is the older. Men have worked to keep women under control for as far back as we have records. In modern times, it has been a quiet assumption in social structures and practices. Lately, it has been an outspoken force dominating Republican legislatures.

Racism is built on animal herd instinct and man’s hormonal drive to dominate. It is only in recent centuries - and primarily in the United States - that it came to be so vicious and violent, and concentrated on skin color. Scratch the surface of today’s conservative populism and you’ll find racism piously denied, but very much at the root of it: deep-boned and muscular.

(Conservative populism is a what one might call an oxymoron. A public declaration of public concern for the welfare of the average citizen and a private practice of serving only the wealthy.)

It is in today’s Republican states that one finds both “isms” earnestly employed, undergirding an endless series of new laws designed to feed citizens’ passions and fears to distract them from real issues, while limiting their ability to vote.

Immigration and transgender hysteria are subsets of both, along with anything else that helps alarm average voters, and blind them to the fact that they are being manipulated. It’s an old advertising technique: play on feelings to keep them from thinking. Cool reason is no match for flaming passion.

How did we come to this? How is it that “the world’s greatest democracy,” the country that fought to obliterate fascism in World War II, now stands on the brink of becoming what it once spent blood and treasure to defeat?

There are a number of things one can cite, beginning with our chest-bumping contest with the Soviet Union at the war’s end. Both nations had invested heavily in sprawling military forces that they didn’t know how to rein in. So, the former allies started to compete for domination, ideally without having to actually shoot at each other.

Fortunately, each happened to have thinking leaders, John Kennedy and Nikita Khrushchev, who somehow resisted the generals eager for war, to work out a compromise.

Then came our fatal mistake of taking on a French colonial war in Vietnam, a devastating exercise in futility which divided America along generational lines. This was followed by a mindless decision to overthrow Iran’s democracy for the benefit of British and American oil companies. We followed this by encouraging Iraq’s dictator, Saddam Hussein, to invade Iran, once Iran’s obliging Shah had been deposed.

When that conflict came to a standstill, Saddam was asked to pay for the help we had given him, something he supposed had been a gift. When he decided to recoup his losses, he suggested to our ambassador that he might occupy oil-rich Kuwait, formerly a part of his country. When told we had no position in the matter, in he went.

To his surprise, we objected and rallied allies to defeat him in a quick war, leaving him in power to reassemble his country. The final blow came years later when we undertook an unwarranted invasion of Iraq, on the pretense that he had nuclear weapons, setting off 20 years of mismanaged warfare.

The result of all this was an accumulated loss of confidence in our government’s judgment.

In the decades when all this occurred, we saw the rise of a drug culture, and a replacement of the human interaction that binds a society together with self-isolation; induced, first, by television and later by social media.

During the long course of our military misadventures, the country was being forced to address the long-simmering problem of racism. Civil Rights to redress civil wrongs drove another wedge in the nation. Black citizens had been largely denied New Deal efforts to focus on individuals rather than corporations. After patriotic service in World War II, they began to demand equality.

Southerners - and many northerners - assumed that treating Blacks as full citizens must entail loss of privilege. And there were many opportunists ready to tell them so. As voting rights began to balance the scales, other citizens living in the shadows of social opprobrium began to step forward, beginning with homosexuals and extending to those of fluid gender. Wedges multiplied.

Add to this the dawning awareness - amid strenuous denials - that the material advantages we enjoy are changing the world’s weather for the worse, raising oceans, poisoning the atmosphere, driving insects, birds, and animals toward extinction - and taking us with them as they ride into the sunset - and you can understand why everyone is so tense.

It is, as the Oscar-winning film title suggested, “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once.”

In these stressful days, we need thoughtful political leaders instead of the con men, performance artists, and aspiring Fascists who seem to on the rise. We must identify those ready to heal our divisions, not opportunists who drive the wedges deeper. This next election is crucial. It can be a turn toward sanity or a second assault on Fort Sumter.