In "Sapiens,” his best-selling history of the human race, Yuval Noah Harari refers to religions and nations as “useful fictions.” I’m sure some found the term inappropriate and unsettling, but I think you can justify it with careful thought.

Let’s start with religion. The belief in God - or some divine cause for this delicately complicated world - is almost universal. It’s something we sense to be true, even if we cannot prove it.

How else can we explain the Earth’s location in “the Goldilocks Zone” where everything is just right for human habitation; the delicate balance of water and air which enables the profusion of life forms, plant, animal; the incredible gifts of intellect and self-awareness which has produced thriving civilizations?

Surely this must be more than some blind life force intent only on reproducing itself, continually evolving in ever more specialized forms, pushing itself into every corner of an accommodating planet. Actually, that’s pretty much what it is, but there must be some design, some purpose behind it.

From the beginning of the Anthropocene, we have marveled at the wonder of it all and decided that it’s part of some grand design set in motion by an entity beyond us, but who must think as we do. Inspired men (it’s always men) devised reasonable stories and figures responsible for this creation; stories so convincing that they inspired conviction and belief.

And that’s the key: belief. We cannot prove it. We offer rational explanations for the uncaused cause of it all, but there is no factual proof. God has not announced his (men insist on God’s masculinity) presence to the world, but only to remarkable individuals who translated his words to us.

Amplifying and reinforcing such pronouncements is the unspoken glory and grandeur of the world we inhabit. There simply must be a divinity responsible for it all. It makes sense, and so we believe and build up customs and ceremonies to express that belief.

Does this mean that there is no God? No; it simply means that we have no factual data to go on, just the reasonable assumption that there must be. And so we believe.

How about that other useful fiction: nations? Here we have human history to go on. It seems clear that what we call society began as families. Again, men assumed control as fathers. As families began to expand in size, they developed into tribes. These were bound together by blood ties and shared ethnicity.

As populations swelled, the concept of the country or nation took hold as a means of holding together families but distantly related, if at all. Boundaries began to define outsized social groups. If you live within a nation’s boundaries, you were a citizen. People with no family ties now had a means of belonging. And we began to take common citizenship seriously. If you lived in a country, voted and paid taxes, you belonged to it, honored its flag, fought for it, believed in it.

It’s fairly easy to move from one nation to another, pledge allegiance and become one with former strangers. On a simpler level, an Illinoisan can become an Iowan just by moving into a home across the river. If you want to become a Canadian the process involves a bit more than moving, but you can do it. What seals the deal is that you consider yourself a citizen and you invest belief in your new nation.

Belief is important. In fact, it’s essential. If you are a true believer, you don’t need proof. Your acceptance of belief is all it takes.

For example, consider another useful fiction, one that everyone buys into and has a stronger hold on humans than religion or nationality: money.

Does that paper in your wallet or those bits of metal in your pocket or purse really have intrinsic value? Not really. It’s just that everyone accepts that they do. That’s a belief you can take to the bank. It’s one that all people share, even those who differ sharply on religion or nationality.

It came about as a matter of convenience, as much as anything. Purchasing by trading goods quickly became cumbersome, so a simpler means of exchange gradually took hold. Banks, financial institutions, and governments agreed on principles and standards over time. At one time the validity of paper money was guaranteed by governments holding huge quantities of gold in reserve. In my lifetime, even that has changed.

The United States still has piles of gold bricks stored in Fort Knox, Kentucky, as a hedge against a collapsing currency, but the nation's strength lies in our belief in its financial reliability. The world depends on our solvency, something being endangered by about two dozen Republican revolutionaries who don’t want to raise the debt ceiling to pay for expenditures they approved.

It’s hard to imagine that the American dollar could go the way of the Confederacy’s paper currency, but we live in strange times, when belief in the orderly structures of religion, nation, and yes, even money, can be treated so dismissively.

What do you believe in?