Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to the end of the five-week strike at Deere & Co. On Wednesday, a contract was ratified by a vote of 61-39%. The deal was similar to a second proposal that had been rejected, but this time workers and the company were able to resolve their differences.

Chuck Browning, vice president of the UAW, praised his members’ “courageous willingness” to stand up for “a better standard of living and a more secure retirement.”

John May, Deere’s CEO, touted an agreement that is “giving employees the opportunity to earn wages and benefits that are the best in our industries and are groundbreaking in many ways.”

This was the first strike at Deere in 35 years, and as we said when it began, a strike at Deere is not just something that affects the company and its workers, but all of us who live here. We are happy to see that the strike is over now, and we hope this new agreement will set the foundation for long-term success at a company that is critical to the Quad-Cities – as well as the workers, who make that success possible.