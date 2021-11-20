Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to the end of the five-week strike at Deere & Co. On Wednesday, a contract was ratified by a vote of 61-39%. The deal was similar to a second proposal that had been rejected, but this time workers and the company were able to resolve their differences.
Chuck Browning, vice president of the UAW, praised his members’ “courageous willingness” to stand up for “a better standard of living and a more secure retirement.”
John May, Deere’s CEO, touted an agreement that is “giving employees the opportunity to earn wages and benefits that are the best in our industries and are groundbreaking in many ways.”
This was the first strike at Deere in 35 years, and as we said when it began, a strike at Deere is not just something that affects the company and its workers, but all of us who live here. We are happy to see that the strike is over now, and we hope this new agreement will set the foundation for long-term success at a company that is critical to the Quad-Cities – as well as the workers, who make that success possible.
Thumbs Up … to the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which gave approval Friday to COVID-19 booster shots for all adults in the United States. The approvals will open up the door to greater protection for Americans who got vaccinated months ago.
Until Friday, only certain groups of adults could get the boosters, and there was some confusion over who qualified. The action taken Friday should clear up that confusion, and we hope that people – just as they did several months ago – will take advantage of this opportunity to protect themselves even further. Vaccines, the experts say, are the best way to protect ourselves from a disease that already has killed more than 750,000 Americans.
Thumbs Down … to the treatment of a longtime Iowa Department of Education employee with a physical disability, which was outlined in a report in the Iowa Capital Dispatch this week. According to the publication, Carol Ross, who had been with the department since 2009, was forced to resign last April after apparently running afoul of a new supervisor. The supervisor complained about Ross’ handwriting even though her disability affected her ability to write, and repeatedly suggest she retire. Ross subsequently filed a civil rights complaint.
Afterward, Ross was disciplined for other alleged infractions, including sleeping on the job, and was forced to resign.
An administrative law judge recently reversed a previous decision and awarded Ross unemployment benefits, saying she had been fired for no disqualifying reasons.
We don’t know how Ross’ civil rights case will work out, but we can certainly see why she filed the complaint.
Thumbs Up … to David Sebben of Rock Island, whose 2015 photo of the American Queen docked along the Mississippi River will now grace stamps issued by the U.S. Postal Service. The service selected Sebben’s photo as part of its “Mighty Mississippi” stamp series, which includes stamps for every state that touches the river.
According to reporting by our Brooklyn Draisey, Sebben "shared the photo on Flickr, an image-hosting website, where the Postal Service found it. They reached out to him and explained that his photo, if he gave them permission to use it, would represent Iowa in the 10-stamp series." The stamp with the photo will be for sale next year.
We’re thrilled for Sebben, who described himself in "total shock" at the selection.
Once you look at his photograph, though, it’s pretty easy to see why it was selected. The idea of the series is to highlight the American experience, and Sebben’s well-composed photo, with the American Queen docked in Bettendorf, its reflection shimmering in the Mississippi River, captures that essence quite well.