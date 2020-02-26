Elias: Moline should keep an eye toward past, a vision for future

For as long as I can recall, I have loved old buildings. Visiting my father’s store on the mezzanine level of the 1920s Union Arcade building seemed so cosmopolitan, featuring a glass-walled showroom, a workroom across the hall and an office upstairs. The tiny elevator to the basement had a manual scissor door and was operationally fickle, but the building hallway had a glass mail chute trimmed in brass, the bathrooms were tiled in marble and the floors were terrazzo. Wrought iron bannisters framed the stairs and decades of shoes had worn gentle grooves into each step. These places seemed eternal—they had a life that began long before and would extend far beyond mine.
Rarely today is a building built to be as beautiful as design and construction techniques allow. Development efforts are usually aimed at keeping within an established budget with predetermined returns and an “exit strategy”; and quality is secondary to economic purpose. That’s not to say that there aren’t beautiful buildings built today. There are, but early building projects were not burdened with the primary need to make money, they were simply best the designer and builder could construct with the technology and materials of the period. Buildings were a community’s statement of aesthetic beauty, and were the lasting legacy of its designers and builders.
You have free articles remaining.
An example, and somewhat ironically named, the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC sits on the White House grounds. According to the White House’ website, it was designed by Alfred Mullett and completed in 1888 after 17 years of construction. Its granite walls are nearly four feet thick and the interior ornamentation is primarily marble and cast iron for fire safety, since it was the original home of the State Department. Just a few of its remarkable features include 553 rooms, 900 exterior columns, two stained glass rotundas and almost two miles of black and white checked floors. Giants of history walked its corridors, including Winston Churchill. In 1957 President Eisenhower named a Commission that recommended demolishing the structure in favor of a “modern” office building. The sheer cost of demolition and public outcry saved the building, and today it stands as one of the nation’s few—and finest—examples of the French Second Empire architectural style. Very simply, its irreplaceable.
Today, investments in preservation are an important component of creating a successful place. Preservation adds value—economic, aesthetic and historic—to a community. It grounds us in respect for the past while inspiring our future.
We are fortunate to have enjoyed reuse of significant buildings in our Quad Cities’ downtowns. Downtown Davenport’s historic buildings have benefited from state historic preservation tax credits. Davenport has also invested directly in projects such as the Adler Theatre and Blackhawk Hotel, the Forrest Lofts, the Current Hotel to name a few. On the Illinois side, notable historic renovation successes include The Element Hotel and the Q; as well as the Axis Hotel and Syndicate Restaurant in Moline. The new unique character and beauty of these buildings is a testament to those who have invested time and resources in them. These projects have required the sustained efforts of developers willing to deal with the challenges of an old building (and the often frustrating historic designation requirements) and the financial support of government entities (either through tax credits, direct support or both). These investments preserve a community’s past while economically developing its future.
We have many new opportunities to benefit from preservation. Downtown Moline has significant and beautiful buildings that would benefit from re-use. These resources need stewards to take them into the next phase of their lives, with an eye toward the past and a vision for the future.
Alexandra Elias is president and CEO of Renew Moline and a Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com guest columnist.