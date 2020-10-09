 Skip to main content
Equity Challenge: It 's been a challenge, all right!
I finished the 21-day Equity Challenge and, I agree, it was a challenge. For several reasons.

First, there was a lot of material to process and think through, with emphasis on "think."

Second, I felt internal pushback against some of the presentations, particularly those on being an "ally" and "asset framing" — two terms introduced in the last week that were new to me.

Third, while I have finished all the readings and podcasts, the real challenge begins now. What am I, as a concerned Quad-Citizen going to do with this knowledge, this enlightenment, to affect change for the better?

Because if I/we don't, we will continue to live in a divided, inequitable society with disparities in education, income and health, and that does not promote the common good.

So, about those terms.

Being an "ally."

If we want to get more diversity within our companies, we're going to have to work at it, the speakers and authors said. And we're going to have to do it not because it is the thing to do, or to check a box, but because we really believe that we are missing out by not having the input of people who look and think differently from ourselves.

And that will take admitting that "we" don't know it all. That "we" can learn from people who we regard, consciously or unconsciously, as "under-privileged." (See how this requires hard mental work?)

For starters, it would be good to have Black people on a company's board. And not just one but perhaps three.

This is where an "ally" comes in. Being an ally means "someone who makes the commitment and effort to recognize their privilege (based on gender, class, race, sexual identify) and work in solidarity with oppressed groups in the struggle for justice. 

"Allies understand that it's in their own interest to end all forms of oppression even those from which they may benefit in concrete ways."

It's that last part that made me swallow hard. Give up my benefits of privilege? Ouch!  

To be a good ally, one must commit to day-in and day-out work and understand that the role is a journey, an evolution, not a destination. It is "a lifelong process of building relationships based on trust, consistency and accountability with marginalized individuals and/or groups of people," Sheree Atcheson wrote in Forbes magazine.

One of the Challenge articles was titled: "What people of color want from white allies":

  • "Respect us"
  • "Find out about us"
  • "Don't take over"
  • "Provide information"
  • "Don't take it personally"
  • "Teach your children about racism"
  • "Speak up"
  • "Listen to us"
  • "Don't assume you know what's best for me"
  • "Talk to other white people"
  • "Interrupt jokes and comments"
  • "Don't ask me to speak for my people"

The Challenge suggested that if you want to agitate for change, you should recruit a couple of other like-minded people and work on agitation together rather than trying to go it alone.

And get guidance. The Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce  offers an extensive Diversity, Equity and Inclusion "tool kit," for example.

"Asset framing."

This was introduced by Trabian Shorters, a New York Times best-selling author. His message is this: In general, philanthropy — and by this I understand him to mean organizations dedicated to betterment such as United Way — tends to define people by their deficits, such as "at risk," or "under-privileged."

This, he argues, is "deficit framing" because it focuses on what's wrong, not on what's right. And this, he says, "creates powerful, lasting, negative associations that make engagement and equity harder to achieve.

It is "defining people by their challenges, ignoring their aspirations or contributions, then remediating them to be less burdensome on society," he states.

No, that is not the intention. But that is the result.

Instead, Shorters created the term "asset-framing," or "defining people by their aspirations and contributions before acknowledging their challenges and investing in them for their continued benefit to society."

A Black teen, for example, doesn't go around thinking of himself as "at-risk," or "low-income," he thinks of himself as someone who wants to "get through and graduate high school."

So if you are a philanthropist, you should say you are "helping students who are striving for an education to overcome difficult environments and achieve their dreams'" rather than you are "helping at-risk youth in high crime neighborhoods to stay on track and avoid becoming negative statistics."

Here is where I felt myself pushing back.

Yes, I know words matter. 

But while newspaper reporting, I have received any number of news releases that, in my opinion, use mumbo-jumbo. My impulse is to say (as I was trained), "Let's cut the crap. What does this really mean? Oh! It means you are helping at-risk kids? Well that I understand."

Shorter's stance is that I'm wrong on this and that it is not enough to find a nicer name for "at-risk youth." He wants to get rid of negative framing all together.

In a video, he says that "if you haven't bothered to acknowledge" a person's aspirations before you define them in a deficit way, then you are making that person an object, a "thing" to be dealt with.

"You need to start by recognizing people have aspirations, people have value before you showed up. We all want the same thing. We all have a shared destiny."

He also is not a fan of "gap data." That is, data that show disparity in areas such as education, health and housing between groups.

Yet that is what United Way has done by compiling and making available statistics showing gaps between Black and white Quad-Citizens in those areas.

And I think that's good.

Shorter says this "reinforces that one group is inferior to another."

But I don't see it that way. I think the statistics are eye-opening. They need to be shared. They need to be addressed.

Shorter ends his video by pointing out that the millennial generation, those born between 1980 and 1996 (or so), "is a generation even bigger than the baby boomers, and they are the most diverse generation in the history of America, and in their watch the narrative is going to change."

"You," he said to his audience," are part of the last generation of Americans that will have a white majority."

If that doesn't make you sit up and pay attention, I don't know what will.

Editor's note

In trying to foster a deeper understanding of how inequity and racism affect lives in the Quad-Cities, United Way of the Quad-Cities and three partners are offering a 21-day, online Equity Challenge. Participants receive daily emails of readings, podcasts and videos aimed at educating and deepening understanding. Reporter Alma Gaul participated in the second session of the challenge; here are key points from her final week. A second challenge session will begin Oct. 26; to participate, go to www.equitychallengeqc.org.

Are you interested in talking about this? Sign up for Equity Summit on Oct. 15

Now that we have a better understanding of inequity, what are we going to do about it?

A virtual summit will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, for people to talk about five key challenges raised by the Equity Challenge and how they can be addressed in the Quad-Cities.

Challenges include diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace; cultural trauma and its impact on the health and well-being of Black, Hispanic and LGBTQ Quad-Citizens; and youth development.

The summit will consist of multiple virtual 60- to 90-minute sessions that you can access from your laptop, tablet or phone. Internet access and Zoom capabilities are required to participate.

The sessions will be moderated and will give groups of up to 15 people the opportunity to listen and learn from each other about a specific topic. Each group also will try to come up with ideas and possible solutions to tackle the given challenge.

Conversations will be turned into a report that is shared with the community, including suggestions, programs and ideas for equity in the Quad-Cities.

A memo will be created for elected officials to provide suggested policy changes needed based on the community’s input.

Choose your preferred discussion topic and register for a session that fits your schedule:

1. Diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

What can we do to advance and accelerate diversity, equity and inclusion. Register for an 8 a.m. or 4 p.m. session.

2. Cultural trauma and its impact on the health and well-being of Black, Hispanic and LGBTQ Quad-Citizens.

What can we do to change policies and practices so that all Quad-Citizens can lead happy, healthy lives where they feel safe, accepted and free of oppression?

Register for 8 a.m. or 6 p.m. session.

3. True equity/power sharing.

How do we develop a pipeline of leaders and promote their involvement as candidates/officeholders, on corporate boards, not-for-profit boards, city/county/state boards and commissions and other groups that decide allocation of resources, power and opportunity in the Quad-Cities?

Register for an 8 a.m. or 6 p.m. session.

4. Economic opportunity/mobility.

How do we build wealth and ensure prosperity in the Black/Latino/ minority communities?

Register for a noon or 4 p.m. session.

5. Youth development.

What can we do to ensure all kids have a great start, succeed in school and have a pathway to success after high school?

Register for a noon or 4 p.m. session.

For more information, please contact Vice President of Development Gwen Tombergs at gtombergs@unitedwayqc.org or 563-344-0335.

Registration closes at noon Monday, Oct. 12.

Participants should save the date for a follow-up, virtual Equity Breakfast at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.

Childhood trauma can affect anyone, regardless of color, income

One of the takeaway points from the final week of the challenge was on the existence of childhood trauma and how it causes mental and physical health problems that can last a lifetime.

It can occur in any household, anywhere, but it can be treated.

ACEs, or "adverse childhood experiences," creates a toxic stress that affects a child's brain, Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, explained in a podcast. This may lead to poor impulse control that can impede learning, or a propensity toward high-risk behavior that can lead to chaotic classrooms.

It also can cause medical problems in later life such as heart disease, high blood pressure and even premature death.

"ACEs are the single greatest unaddressed public health problem facing our nation today," Harris said.

Examples of childhood trauma include physical, emotional or sexual abuse; physical or emotional neglect; living in a household where a parent is incarcerated or who struggles with mental health or substance abuse; and living in a household with domestic abuse or in which there is parental separation.

Obviously this can affect any child of any color or income.

"This is real and this is ALL of us," Harris said. It also is treatable and beatable if one has the courage to look it in the face," she said.

For more information

If you would like help in trying to create change in the community, try the website racialequitytools.org

It has more than 2,500 resources that include research, tips, curricula and ideas for people who want to increase their own understanding and to help those working toward justice at every level – in systems, organizations, communities and the culture at large.

