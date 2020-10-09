Equity Challenge: It 's been a challenge, all right!

A Black teen, for example, doesn't go around thinking of himself as "at-risk," or "low-income," he thinks of himself as someone who wants to "get through and graduate high school."

So if you are a philanthropist, you should say you are "helping students who are striving for an education to overcome difficult environments and achieve their dreams'" rather than you are "helping at-risk youth in high crime neighborhoods to stay on track and avoid becoming negative statistics."

Here is where I felt myself pushing back.

Yes, I know words matter.

But while newspaper reporting, I have received any number of news releases that, in my opinion, use mumbo-jumbo. My impulse is to say (as I was trained), "Let's cut the crap. What does this really mean? Oh! It means you are helping at-risk kids? Well that I understand."

Shorter's stance is that I'm wrong on this and that it is not enough to find a nicer name for "at-risk youth." He wants to get rid of negative framing all together.

In a video, he says that "if you haven't bothered to acknowledge" a person's aspirations before you define them in a deficit way, then you are making that person an object, a "thing" to be dealt with.