Erin Murphy: A new Pew report says there is a political middle, but they have little in common

The ambivalent right is conservative on many economic issues and moderate on some social issues; the outsider left is very liberal on most issues, especially on race and the social safety net; and stressed sideliners hold mixed views, the report said. That’s hardly a foundation for a political party.

What’s more, the one thing those groups do have in common is apathy: they had the lowest rates of voting in the 2020 presidential election and are less likely than other groups to follow government and public affairs most of the time, the report said.

So to sum up, there is a political middle: those three groups account for 37% of all voters, according to Pew’s report. But they have nothing in common with each other and are not as politically active as those further to the political right and left.

Remember that the next time you hear politicians taking positions that may feel to you like far left or far right. That’s where the most active voters are.

As the Pew report puts it, "To succeed politically, the parties must maintain the loyalty of highly politically engaged, more ideological voters, while also attracting support among less engaged voters — many of them younger — with weaker partisan ties.”