Ernst: For many of our veterans, sacrifice lasts a lifetime

For many of our veterans, sacrifice lasts a lifetime. The men and women who have worn our nation’s uniform made the commitment to keep our country safe, and many have paid a price to do so. When they return from service, we must make the same commitment to them.

I served as a company commander in Iraq and Kuwait. I had my boots on the ground and was entrusted to lead 150 men and women during Operation Iraqi Freedom. As I experienced firsthand, our servicemembers put themselves in harm’s way to protect our homeland. That is why, when our heroes come home, like the selfless men and women I served alongside in the Middle East, we must make sure they get the help and resources they need.

Some of the most serious wounds our veterans suffer from might not even be visible to the average person. Tragically, we lose veterans to suicide every day. One of the most challenging issues that so many face is post-traumatic stress disorder—or PTSD. It is a condition some of our nation’s men and women deal with long after they come home from service and in some cases on a daily basis.