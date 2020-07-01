Ernst: For many of our veterans, sacrifice lasts a lifetime

For many of our veterans, sacrifice lasts a lifetime. The men and women who have worn our nation’s uniform made the commitment to keep our country safe, and many have paid a price to do so. When they return from service, we must make the same commitment to them.
I served as a company commander in Iraq and Kuwait. I had my boots on the ground and was entrusted to lead 150 men and women during Operation Iraqi Freedom. As I experienced firsthand, our servicemembers put themselves in harm’s way to protect our homeland. That is why, when our heroes come home, like the selfless men and women I served alongside in the Middle East, we must make sure they get the help and resources they need.
Some of the most serious wounds our veterans suffer from might not even be visible to the average person. Tragically, we lose veterans to suicide every day. One of the most challenging issues that so many face is post-traumatic stress disorder—or PTSD. It is a condition some of our nation’s men and women deal with long after they come home from service and in some cases on a daily basis.
We must do more for those who protect our freedom. That is why I am fighting to improve mental healthcare for veterans by giving them access to non-government care when needed, expanding research into mental health and pushing the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to hire more mental health professionals.
Additionally, when a VA report showed an increase in suicides among female veterans, I worked with Democrats and Republicans on an effort to provide critical mental health and suicide prevention resources for our women in uniform. Today, the Female Veterans Suicide Prevention Act is now law, helping to better track the data on suicide and identify programs and efforts that are successful in prevention.
As we wrap up June, PTSD Awareness Month, and soon honor Independence Day, let us all recognize the challenges so many of our veterans are facing. Let us focus on the important work that needs to be done. And, let us come together in communities across the country to make sure our veterans receive support.
As a mother and a veteran, I will never stop fighting for our nation’s heroes and the critical care they deserve, especially when it comes to mental health. We, as a grateful nation, must make sure our veterans have the support they need after so selflessly sacrificing for us.
Joni Ernst is the first woman elected to represent Iowa in federal office and the first female combat veteran to serve in the U.S. Senate.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!