The flowers arrived at my office on a recent Friday afternoon. They were from Janeé Jackson Doering, marking our 20th anniversary. Actually, it’s her anniversary — the anniversary of sharing her story of abuse and neglect on the front page of the Quad-City Times in April 1999.
She spoke up so that others would know they are not alone.
I was the reporter who wrote the story. She was a senior at Davenport Central High School. The initial reason for the article was to highlight her success on the speech and debate team. But what emerged was a deeper tale of how a teenager in our community emerged from some pretty terrible circumstances to thrive.
Janeé assembled a team of adults to help her through — teachers, social workers, program leaders, friends. That’s what I wish every kid who is born into difficult circumstances had a chance at — an entire team of adults to help them through.
We, as a community, have been complaining a lot lately about teenagers who are in trouble.
Stealing cars. Fighting. Shooting guns. And in some cases, killing.
We blame them, say they are trash, wish the worst for them, demand they be locked up for a long time. The words are ugly, harsh and unhelpful — really, really unhelpful.
When the headlines scream about an increased rate of teen crime or tell of a particularly awful event, there’s usually a call for a meeting, a conversation, for somebody to do something.
People wonder where the adults in their lives are — why aren’t they doing something?
The thing is — we are the adults in their lives. We are the 'they.'
The effect of trauma on our community’s children is real. The more separated by economic circumstance our community becomes, the bigger our problem with trauma gets.
It’s the classic story of the haves (the kids who generally have less trauma) and the have nots (the kids who generally have more trauma) — the haves have a better chance of thriving, the have nots have less chance of thriving.
This is not acceptable.
The Quad Cities Trauma Informed Care Consortium says childhood trauma can include:
• Loss of a parent to divorce, abandonment or death.
• Household substance abuse.
• Caregiver treated violently.
• Household mental illness.
• Emotional neglect.
• Incarceration of a parent or caregiver.
• Physical neglect.
• Emotional abuse.
• Sexual abuse.
• Physical abuse.
The more of these experiences that children have, the more likely they are to have trouble in school, draw the attention of law enforcement, have health problems — both as a kid and as an adult.
Kids who witness or experience violence, kids who don’t have enough to eat, kids who don’t have a stable place to call home, kids who have a parent in prison? They live in the Quad Cities. If you took a look at the lives of each one of them, it’s a pretty safe bet that most have at least a couple of these experiences in their history.
I told you the story of Janeé because she is a shining example of how a kid has a better chance of thriving when caring adults stick with them for the long-term. It can meaningfully change the course of that kid’s life for the good.
For Janeé, she had lots of caring adults who stood by her. Two of the most important are Ann Schwickerath and Carl Callaway. Most days you can find them at Project Renewal at 5th and Warren in Davenport. They live and work there, offering a steady presence in the neighborhood for years now.
Today, Janeé has a master’s degree. She is a children’s librarian for the Des Moines Public Library. She helps kids see the beauty of stories, creativity and learning. She offers a safe haven for all who come her way.
She and the adults who chose to be a consistent and meaningful part of her life are a model for what we as a Quad Cities should do more often.
Want to be a part of something like that and don’t know how? Easy. I’ve got a list of a few organizations for you — people who are doing this work every day. There are countless others.
Big Brothers/Big Sisters needs bigs.
The Davenport Community School District needs reading buddies.
And the organization that loved and cared for Janeé? It’s called Project Renewal. They have an awesome summer program that could use some helping hands.
Janeé comes by every once in a while to visit. You might just get to meet her.