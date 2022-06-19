From the editor: We hire rising stars

We recently wrapped up our Salute to Sports event, held annually to recognize the best prep athletes in the Quad-Cities, and to induct three new members into the Quad-Cities Sports Hall of Fame.

Every athlete and hall-of-famer who won — every one of them — thanked the newspaper for the work we do in the community. It was a pleasant reminder that newspapers are deeply appreciated. Of course, I, too, am incredibly proud of the work my team does, day in and day out.

Times are changing fast these days in journalism as people adopt new technologies to consume news. Journalists are adapting just as quickly. We tweet breaking news, shoot video, develop podcasts, engage on social media, and host events like Salute to Sports that uplift the Quad-Cities.

It takes an incredible staff to pull this off. I'm pleased to introduce some outstanding new journalists, all among the Midwest's best rising stars, joining our team:

Olivia Allen will cover education. A Davenport native, Allen is a spring graduate of Simpson College and interned at The Iowa Center for Public Affairs Journalism.

Grace Kinnicutt, a native of Sterling, Ill., will join our government team and cover Moline and Bettendorf. A former Springfield statehouse reporter for Capitol News Illinois, Kinnicutt graduated from Illinois State University and earned her master’s degree in public affairs reporting from the University of Illinois.

Caleb McCullough is our new Des Moines Bureau chief. A University of Iowa graduate, McCullough was executive editor of the student newspaper, The Daily Iowan. He is a 2022 member of the Politico Journalism Institute in Washington, D.C.

Gretchen Teske will cover business. A graduate of Bradley University with a master’s in journalism from the University of Alabama, Teske most recently worked at the Southeast Iowa Union and WMBD-TV in Peoria, Ill.

Alex Gant, a native of Milan, is a summer photography intern. Gant is a recent graduate from the University of Iowa.

Jayne Abraham is a summer news intern. She graduated in the spring from Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf and will attend Stanford University in the fall.

This new crop of reporters represents the next generation in journalism, trained to gather and report news in traditional print and across multiple digital platforms.

Please join me in welcoming these folks to the Quad-Cities.

Matt Christensen is executive editor of the Quad-City Times, Dispatch-Argus and Muscatine Journal.

