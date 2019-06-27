With summer in full swing, hopefully everyone has had the opportunity to enjoy some time outdoors (with plenty of bug spray available to escape the gnats). But with the warmer weather, summer tends to bring on extra expenses for many families because the kids are back home with an apparent never-ending hunger eating up all the food in the house, as well as using up all the toilet paper (seriously, are they just flushing whole rolls down the toilet?).
With all of us home during the summer, we definitely spend more on all of that, plus even more because the summer is when we do all of our traveling. So that means we need to save money where we can during the summer.
Independence Day is our favorite holiday because we can celebrate rather inexpensively when we are home for the holiday with a barbecue and fun with friends. You can definitely have a frugal fourth of July not only to celebrate, but by taking advantage of the sales that happen this week.
Fourth of July sales
At this point in the summer, stores are about ready to clear out their summer apparel and seasonal goods to get ready for back to school items and fall. This week will likely be your last chance to get some of those items before it becomes clearance. So if there is something that you have been eyeing, you might want to grab it now before it’s gone. Be sure to look at the ads Sunday to find the best sales for the week, plus watch out for special sales that will pop up on July 4 online. If you can wait on the item, you might get lucky finding it on clearance in a couple weeks. Personally, I love finding the summer clearance at 50% off or more to stock up on things that we need for next year.
Celebrations around town
There is so much frugal fun in the QCA for the holiday. Most people have their favorite spots to see fireworks, and you can even see them a couple of times at different locations around the Fourth. Of course, Red, White, and Boom is a popular option on both sides of the river on July 3 with inexpensive festivities before the fireworks display in Davenport at Modern Woodmen Park, the Rock Island Arsenal and at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island. We tend to watch the fireworks on July 3 so that we can just stay at home on the Fourth. The Fourth of July itself brings even more fireworks and parades to check out. Looking at Facebook events will show you the wide variety of fun happening around town.
Parties at home
When we are home for the Fourth of July, we invite people over for a barbecue where we provide burgers and hot dogs, some beverages, and ask everyone to bring a side, potluck-style. Target’s ad for Sunday even says on the front page “Red, white & BBQ.” There is a coupon in the ad for a $5 gift card with a $20 meat purchase, so you can pick up some cheap burgers and hot dogs, as well as another coupon for a $5 coupon on a $15 soda and water purchase. Hy-Vee also has buy eight burgers, get eight brats free. Beyond food, we buy some cheap sparklers for the kiddos, maybe have a bonfire if it isn’t still unbearably hot after the sun goes down, and just watch the fireworks that are let off throughout the neighborhood.
Finding ways to save money throughout the summer is a necessity for us. If you know what to look for, you can certainly save money this week to ensure you can still have fun while being frugal.