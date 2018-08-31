It’s hard to believe it’s already September and Labor Day weekend. The kids are either back to school already or starting Tuesday, and suddenly it’s the unofficial end of summer. If that gets you down, you can at least be excited about some of the savings you can get this weekend. As always, check your favorite store’s ads because you are bound to find some deals. Here are some of my favorites that I have seen so far.
Grocery items
Like any long weekend, grocery stores are expecting people to have parties and cook out, so you can find nice savings at all the grocery stores, and we’ll all hope that we can get some nice weather for the weekend to fire up the grill. I know I’ll be headed to Fresh Thyme for some of their fruit and veggie deals, like 19-cent corn on the cob and $1.99 watermelon. Through today at Hy-Vee, you can earn 25 cents off per gallon of gas on Fuel Savers for every $50 purchase on top of other good deals. If you are planning on grilling soon, you’ll want to take advantage of the deal to purchase eight burger patties for $12 and get eight brats free, plus pick up buns for 69 cents each. Or at Target on Sunday and Monday, earn a $5 gift card for a $20 purchase on meat and seafood. If you need beverages, Fareway and Hy-Vee have some good deals on beer and soda.
Apparel, shoes, accessories
Stores are ready to clear out their summer apparel, shoes and accessories, so be sure to take a look around at the stores for awesome clearance. JCPenney has an extra 50 percent off clearance in store, on top of a coupon for $10 off a $25 purchase. If you prefer to shop online, there are other online only savings happening as well. Kohl’s also has a coupon available for $10 off a $25 purchase. Target will have a 20 percent Cartwheel coupon available for additional savings on clearance items, starting tomorrow. Old Navy has 50 percent off dresses, jeans and tees. One way or another, do not pay full price for any apparel this weekend.
Other items
With stores trying to draw you in this weekend, you’ll find deals on a lot of items, so if you’re in need of any big replacement, you might want to take a look around for sales. Mattresses are on sale at many places this weekend, so head to your mattress stores for a little rest to find the right one for you. Home sales are also big this weekend with some stores doing “white sales” on linens. Appliances have some pretty good discounts across the board as well with Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Best Buy advertising up to 40 percent off appliances. Plus keep an eye out for any remaining summer clearance out there, like patio furniture and grills.
Whatever you do this weekend, take a look at websites ahead of time to find out where the best deals are. Plus, don’t forget to check both your inbox and your mailbox for extra savings. We received a coupon in the mail from Staples for $10 off a $20 school supply purchase, so you just never know when you might find some savings you weren’t expecting.