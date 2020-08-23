Gaul: 10 thoughts from a week without power

Being six days without electricity at our house because of the derecho storm of Aug. 10 produced a lot of observations.
1. I really cannot do without coffee. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, I have been working mostly from home, but the Tuesday after the storm, I had to come into the office because, of course, I had no internet otherwise.
That was fine except that I couldn't find any coffee. I used to know how to work the machine in the break room, but apparently no more. Unknown to me, there is free coffee in our downstairs lunch room but because I rarely leave my desk or talk to my co-workers (!), I did not know that.
And gosh forbid that I should get in my car and drive somewhere to buy coffee. I don't like to take time away from work. Plus, many close-by places that sell coffee also were without power and those that had it also had lines into the streets.
2. I was very grateful for water. Being without electricity is nothing compared to being without water, without flush toilets, ready drinking water and showers.
3. I was very grateful for the outdoor moderate temperatures and humidity levels. If it had been as oppressively hot and humid as it had been a couple of weeks ago, living and sleeping at home wouldn't have been so easy.
4. Once I accepted the fact that I would have to go out to buy coffee and food, I kind of enjoyed it. We had Arby's, Checkers, China Cafe, Hungry Hobo and Hy-Vee doughnuts. We seldom do this, so it was something different.
5. I was aghast at the amount of single-use paper and plastic this going out produced. I started thinking about how much of this waste is produced every day in this country. That was disheartening.
6. Also disheartening: the loss of the food in our refrigerator and freezer. I had held out hope for the freezer since food is supposed to be OK for 48 hours in a full freezer that is not opened, but since we blew past that by four days, saving anything was out of the question.
Saddest of all: the 15 bags of tart cherries my husband and I had picked and I pitted earlier this summer, then froze for making pies in the winter.
7. On the up side, my husband and I had more conversations with our neighbors than we've had in several years combined. Not that anyone is unfriendly, but the common enemy — no power and lots of downed wood — gave us a lot to talk about and an easy "in" for starting a conversation.
I even spoke to one woman I haven't spoken to in 33 years of living here. (By way of explanation, she's rarely out at the same time I am.)
8. Sunday morning, about 4:30 a.m., my husband and I were both awakened by the sound of a truck rumbling down our street, and we could see flashing amber lights reflected in our window. Yes! This was the first we had heard or seen of anything resembling a utility company or help for our neighborhood since the outage began.
I pulled on shorts and a shirt and picked my way through several lawns in the dark to see what these workers were doing.
On the flatbed was a new utility pole! Yes! A good sign. They dropped it off onto a neighbors' lawn along with some smaller items I could not identify and left. I was rather sorry they left, but it was a start.
Then, as I turned to leave, I caught sight of a most beautiful sky. A crescent moon with the dark side more brightly lighted than I ever remember seeing it. And next to it, a huge star, or rather, presumably, the planet Venus. But again, it looked bigger than I ever remember. I just stood there in the cool dark and looked. It was a moment.
9. Finally, I thought time and time again, how inconsequential this inconvenience was in relation to what other people go through. Coming first to mind is that my brother and his wife lost their entire house in last year's Missouri River flood. Second, farmers across Iowa are dealing with huge wind and drought losses.
And, overall, lots and lots of people in the world living under really hard conditions. What has happened to immigrants, particularly children, in detention camps? It's been months since there's been any reporting on them because attention has been focused on COVID-19 and football and how American kids can safely learn.
Then there are Syrian refugees and severely malnourished children in Africa. The list goes on.
10. Take-away observation: I am grateful for all my blessings, and I need to share them with others.
