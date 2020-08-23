Gaul: 10 thoughts from a week without power

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Being six days without electricity at our house because of the derecho storm of Aug. 10 produced a lot of observations.

1. I really cannot do without coffee. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, I have been working mostly from home, but the Tuesday after the storm, I had to come into the office because, of course, I had no internet otherwise.

That was fine except that I couldn't find any coffee. I used to know how to work the machine in the break room, but apparently no more. Unknown to me, there is free coffee in our downstairs lunch room but because I rarely leave my desk or talk to my co-workers (!), I did not know that.

And gosh forbid that I should get in my car and drive somewhere to buy coffee. I don't like to take time away from work. Plus, many close-by places that sell coffee also were without power and those that had it also had lines into the streets.

2. I was very grateful for water. Being without electricity is nothing compared to being without water, without flush toilets, ready drinking water and showers.