Gaul: Are you educating a child at home?

I've been giving a lot of thought to our nation's school children and how they are being educated in these times of remote learning because of the pandemic. My heart aches for them. And for their parents, too. The kids are missing out on so much. I know the teachers are doing their best, and I include them, too, in the people for whom my heart aches.
How does a kindergartener learn via computer? I realize kids are brought up on electronics; I see toddlers in grocery carts holding phones with games to keep them occupied while their parents shop. But still. And the peer learning. What kids learn from other kids. And the rules about standing in line, waiting your turn, sharing crayons etc. What is happening to that?
If we (my husband and I) had young children now, what would we do? Would I quit my job so I could be home with them, overseeing and attending to their learning? I cannot envision trying to do my job and teaching them at the same time. I can't envision anyone doing that. Jobs and teaching are both full-time.
NBC Nightly News had a piece last week about several women across the country who've quit their jobs so they can stay home and take care of their kids. I know this isn't exactly revolutionary — lots of women do it by choice and when I was a child, it was expected.
So I'm wondering, do any of you readers have stories you can share about how this is working out for you? Maybe you have a daughter or son who is a parent and who is struggling with this. I would like to hear what you're going through. If you know of parents (or are one yourself), please send an email to agaul@qctimes.com with their name and contact information.
I'd like to write about it.
Q-C BOTANICAL CENTER NEEDS HELP: While many events have been canceled by the pandemic, the Winter Nights, Winter Lights display at the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island, is not one of them.
The display now entering its fourth year is outside, so it allows for safe social distancing.
But, it's an awfully big job to get all those lights strung, and volunteers are needed. If you'd like to help, hours are:
- Mondays, Fridays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m.
- Tuesdays, 1-4 p.m. and 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.
- Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon.
You can do this as an individual, a family, an organization or group. It can be a good deed for Christmas. For questions, call the center, 2525 4th Ave., at 309-794-0991.
RIVER ACTION AUCTION: River Action, the nonprofit Davenport-based environmental group, had to cancel its spring Fish and Fire dinner, awards presentation and auction because of the pandemic.
It had hoped to reschedule for fall, but that didn't happen either.
So now items donated for the auction are online for purchase. Offerings include a Norman Rockwell book, a quilt, a 2019 Green Bay Packers football, several prints and paintings including the Split Rock Lighthouse along Lake Superior, cabin rental at Scott County Park and bird seed.
To bid on an item, go to 32auctions.com/Fish_and_Fire2020.
Bidding closes next Sunday, Nov. 8.
I MEANT TO DO MY WORK: Somewhat sheepishly, I began my Oct. 18 column with the poem, "I meant to do my work today." I say sheepishly because poetry is universally frowned on in newspapers.
I've since learned something new about that poem. A reader informed me that it was used in the lyrics of a spoken song written by Elton John for the 1971 teen-romance movie called "Friends." (Nothing to do with a later television show by the same name.)
The soundtrack, with music composed by Elton John and Paul Buckmaster, and lyrics written by Bernie Taupin, was released as the Friends album.
In noodling through the internet to find information about the movie and the song, I happened upon a site that included reader comments. One reader said that the '60s and '70s was the best time period in his memory.
"There's not been a better time since," he said. "I'll put my money on '68 to about '78, any day of the week. There was still possibility in the air, with many loose ends that had yet to be discovered, and tied up. You won't see these times again, and before too long ... they'll be forgotten — and that my lady ... is sad."
Ah, here was a kindred spirit. Those dates — '68 to '78 — were mighty formative in my life and, yes, I DID feel a sense of possibility. A lot of bad stuff was happening, but through it all, I felt it was all arching toward something good and they were, well, exciting times.
Then there's 2020.
IN CONCLUSION: Forward, ho. This next week will be telling.
