Gaul: Are you educating a child at home?

I've been giving a lot of thought to our nation's school children and how they are being educated in these times of remote learning because of the pandemic. My heart aches for them. And for their parents, too. The kids are missing out on so much. I know the teachers are doing their best, and I include them, too, in the people for whom my heart aches.

How does a kindergartener learn via computer? I realize kids are brought up on electronics; I see toddlers in grocery carts holding phones with games to keep them occupied while their parents shop. But still. And the peer learning. What kids learn from other kids. And the rules about standing in line, waiting your turn, sharing crayons etc. What is happening to that?

If we (my husband and I) had young children now, what would we do? Would I quit my job so I could be home with them, overseeing and attending to their learning? I cannot envision trying to do my job and teaching them at the same time. I can't envision anyone doing that. Jobs and teaching are both full-time.

NBC Nightly News had a piece last week about several women across the country who've quit their jobs so they can stay home and take care of their kids. I know this isn't exactly revolutionary — lots of women do it by choice and when I was a child, it was expected.