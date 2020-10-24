Gaul: Augustana professor adds more authors of color

But then he happened to mention in his return email that he had read the columns I wrote elsewhere in this paper about United Way's Equity Challenge and how that's "really important stuff" and how "after watching tape of George Floyd dying in my adopted home town of Minneapolis ... I switched my Contemporary Lit class from two books by authors of color to more than half. It was tempting to make it 8 of 8."

I decided that sounded more immediate than Hemingway, so I switched gears.

BLACK EXPERIENCE BOOKS: I may have mentioned this before, but when I was in high school I had a brilliant English teacher (a Franciscan sister) who introduced me to "Black experience" books.

My hometown has people of color now, but it did not back then. I knew no Black people. So, I dug into the books the teacher suggested. "Black Like Me." "Manchild in the Promised Land." "Invisible Man." "The Confessions of Nat Turner." "Soul of Ice." "The Fire Next Time." "Native Son." "The Autobiography of Malcom X."

I learned a lot.

And, in the past few years, I finally caught up with Toni Morrison's "Beloved" (oh my gosh!) and with the more recent "The Underground Railroad."

But what are some other books that would be good to read?