GAUL: Equity Challenge raises uncomfortable questions

The first question on the first day of the Equity Challenge had me stumped.
"When did you first become aware of your race?"
The fact is, I don't know.
And that is the point.
As a white person in a society where the majority of people I meet are white and the institutions I interact with are administered mainly by whites — the place where I work, schools, churches, hospitals, the legal system — I never gave my race a thought.
If I encountered difficulty with fitting in, or getting a job, I could assume it was because of my personality or qualifications, not because of the color of my skin.
So while I understand that racism can put people at a disadvantage, I did not exactly grasp that it can — and does — put people at an advantage.
That advantage is what's called "white privilege," a term that's come into my lexicon in only the past couple of years. And it confers dominance.
Think about that. Invisible systems are conferring unsought racial dominance on my group (white) from birth. The world is seen from a white frame of reference; it is built into our institutions.
For many years now, I have thought what it must be like to be Black and to have the first thing others notice about you is the color of your skin. For them to get to know you as an individual, they have to get past that. Generally people don't have to "get past" my being white to get to know me.
This is privilege and many white people don't want to admit to that privilege, the Equity Challenge points out. They want to think they earned everything they got and while that may be true, they started higher up because the field was to their advantage.
2. Racism can be personal and that's not good, but institutionalized racism is the deeper issue we're trying to deal with.
Telling racist jokes or using racial slurs is hurtful. But just because you don't do that doesn't mean you aren't part of institutional racism.
Neither, on the other hand, does having a Black romantic partner.
At a kickoff meeting of the African American Leadership Society of the United Way of the Quad-Cities in July of 2019, organizers provided handouts showing the disparity between Black and white incomes, educational success, home ownership and other measurements of well-being in the Quad-Cities.
The numbers showed a definite achievement gap.
But, those leaders pointed out, the achievement gap grows out of an opportunity gap. Black people as a whole don't have the same opportunities for success as white people do, as a whole.
There are standardized tests in school, but are there standardized schools? Are the same resources available to Blacks and whites?
In one of the Equity Challenge's daily exercises, there was a video in which people are standing in line, then are asked to take steps forward or backward depending upon how they identified with certain statements. If your parents worked nights and weekends to support the family, for example, take a step back. If you were ever embarrassed about your house or clothes, take a step back. If you were bullied about things you couldn't change, take a step back.
At the end of the exercise, some people were far ahead of the line and some were far behind.
In another video, a speaker talked about red flower seeds planted in a pot of well fertilized, well-drained soil that did exceptionally well, while yellow flower seeds planted in a pot of poor soil didn't show much success. Is there any doubt why that is?
Through the years as I drove down Davenport's 4th Street on my way to a west Davenport destination, I would look at the kids sitting on the front porches and think about if it were my little girl sitting there. What kind of future would she have? What kind of school would she go to? Would people judge her by where she lived?
3. Race is not biological. Race is a societal construct.
The Putnam Museum's "Race: Are We So Different?" exhibit in 2019 first brought this to my attention. Again, this was not something I had thought much about, but at some point in my life I was made to understand that the world's people were made up of "different races" and from then on I just accepted that as true.
But it is not true, science tells us. No genes are shared by all members of a given race that determine qualities by racial classification.
"The meaning we in the U.S. ascribe to skin color is an artificial social construction that emerged in the 17th century," Megan Lietz, director of Racism Education for White Evangelicals, writes in one of the Equity Challenge's articles.
4. The PTSD effect. This was a heart-breaking look at how daily slights can wear a person down, causing psychological distress, depression, anxiety and other difficulties.
Writing in Psychology Today, Monnica T. Williams acknowledges the harm in blatant hate crimes and physical assault, but also points out the negative drip-drip effect of 'microaggressions.'
"Racial microaggressions are subtle, yet pervasive acts of racism; these can be brief remarks, vague insults, or even non-verbal exchanges, such as a scowl or refusal to sit next to a Black person on the subway.
"When experiencing microaggressions, the target loses vital mental resources trying to figure out the intention of one committing the act. These events may happen frequently, making it difficult to mentally manage the sheer volume of racial stressors," Williams writes.
She also pointed out that although an individual Black person may not have been assaulted, "we know people in our community who have, and their stories have been passed down. Over the centuries the Black community has developed a cultural knowledge of these sorts of horrific events."
5. If you care about fixing this, you have to work at it. And not stop. Starting with yourself is good. Expand your circle; reach out.
If you hear or see something racially hurtful, say something, even to people you love. Listen. Try to understand. Get involved in organizations working for racial injustice.
"We can begin by acknowledging ourselves as racial beings with a particular and limited perspective on race," Robin DiAngelo writes in one of the Equity Challenge articles. "We can attempt to understand the racial realities of people of color through authentic interaction."
And don't stop. Yes, you as a white person could decide to stop and no one would think less of you.
"But racism doesn't allow such a respite for people of color," Jona Olsson writes. "One of the elemental privileges of being white is your freedom to retreat from the issue of racism."
