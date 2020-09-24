GAUL: Equity Challenge raises uncomfortable questions

For many years now, I have thought what it must be like to be Black and to have the first thing others notice about you is the color of your skin. For them to get to know you as an individual, they have to get past that. Generally people don't have to "get past" my being white to get to know me.

This is privilege and many white people don't want to admit to that privilege, the Equity Challenge points out. They want to think they earned everything they got and while that may be true, they started higher up because the field was to their advantage.

2. Racism can be personal and that's not good, but institutionalized racism is the deeper issue we're trying to deal with.

Telling racist jokes or using racial slurs is hurtful. But just because you don't do that doesn't mean you aren't part of institutional racism.

Neither, on the other hand, does having a Black romantic partner.

At a kickoff meeting of the African American Leadership Society of the United Way of the Quad-Cities in July of 2019, organizers provided handouts showing the disparity between Black and white incomes, educational success, home ownership and other measurements of well-being in the Quad-Cities.

The numbers showed a definite achievement gap.