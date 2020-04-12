Gaul: Hail really does come in golf-ball size

I also remember Dad having been worried about the hogs in the shed with the metal roof. As the hail pummeled down, the sound became deafening and the hogs appeared to grow terrified, running around, squealing, climbing on each other, threatening to go berserk. Kind of like the stampedes you read about in soccer stadiums in other countries. But the storm ended, and the hogs calmed. Just that fast.

BARBER SKILLS: My husband is one of those men who does not make regular, every-so-many-weeks appointments to get his hair cut. He goes along, his hair growing every day until one day — boom — it's too long. The tipping point occurs when the hair grows a certain amount over his ears. Then, time to call the barber. And so it goes until the next time.

In these pandemic times, though, the "next time" is unknown.

So one recent day Dave announced, "I'm going to need you to cut my hair."

What? People go to school to learn to cut hair. I'm flattered that you think I can do this, but I can't.

No problem, he says. There's a video on YouTube. Yes, right.

I watched and realized straight away that the "simple" one, two, three steps the woman was demonstrating were way above my skill level. Forget that.