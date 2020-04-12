Gaul: Hail really does come in golf-ball size

Whenever the TV weather people talk about golf-ball sized hail, I always figure they're exaggerating.
Then, Tuesday night, we got golf balls on our lawn in Bettendorf. Not many — most of the white bits that slammed down, then bounced to rest, were run-of-the-mill marble-size.
But a couple truly were the size of golf balls.
The storm produced the largest amount of hail I have seen here in more than 40 years.
We just don't seem to have hail storms with the frequency that I remember growing up on our family's farm in western Iowa. Maybe that's because hail had the capacity to wipe out my dad's crops and therefore made a bigger impression on me then.
A couple of minutes of hail — maybe even less — could shred a fine corn crop. Those poor plants just had to stand there, naked, and take it.
Or, maybe we really did have more hail then.
A particularly keen memory is of a time that hail flattened an oats field. It almost sounds quaint to write today about oats as a crop, as it is so little planted anymore. But my dad usually had some oats and it had just headed out when a particular storm came through and knocked it to the ground. Flat.
I rode with him on the tractor to survey the damage. By then the storm had passed, the sun was out, the birds were singing and there was a rainbow. But the field was in ruins. Just that fast.
I also remember Dad having been worried about the hogs in the shed with the metal roof. As the hail pummeled down, the sound became deafening and the hogs appeared to grow terrified, running around, squealing, climbing on each other, threatening to go berserk. Kind of like the stampedes you read about in soccer stadiums in other countries. But the storm ended, and the hogs calmed. Just that fast.
BARBER SKILLS: My husband is one of those men who does not make regular, every-so-many-weeks appointments to get his hair cut. He goes along, his hair growing every day until one day — boom — it's too long. The tipping point occurs when the hair grows a certain amount over his ears. Then, time to call the barber. And so it goes until the next time.
In these pandemic times, though, the "next time" is unknown.
So one recent day Dave announced, "I'm going to need you to cut my hair."
What? People go to school to learn to cut hair. I'm flattered that you think I can do this, but I can't.
No problem, he says. There's a video on YouTube. Yes, right.
I watched and realized straight away that the "simple" one, two, three steps the woman was demonstrating were way above my skill level. Forget that.
The best I could do was to nibble away at the hair creeping glacially over his ears with a clippers and leave it at that. And I was more or less successful.
But it's a good thing he can't see the back.
YEAST SHORTAGE: There have been lots of short-term shortages during this pandemic, most famously of toilet paper.
Our biggest surprise, though, was yeast. Apparently people stuck at home are baking more? The flour shelves have wide gaps, too.
Since Dave has taken to bread-baking, we noticed this. We checked two stores and our daughter scouted a third and, no yeast.
In an interview last week with Randy Edeker, the CEO and president of Hy-Vee, he said there had been a 1,400 percent increase in demand. So he noticed it too.
Not something you can really plan for.
AND NOW, A LITTLE LICENSE PLATE LOVE: I begin with:
TUTDOC (Working now only in emergencies.)
KINGPIN (Bowlers, too, are sidelined by social distancing.)
SALAM2U (I looked this up, and found that Salam is an Arabic word that literally means " peace ", but is also used as a general greeting in Arabian and Muslim countries.)
(So, thank you, and also with you.)
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!